UAE Tour Women 2023

When is UAE Tour Women? Four stages from February 9-12

How long is UAE Tour Women? TBC

Where does the race start? TBC

Where does it finish? TBC

UAE Tour Women is a brand new race launched in 2023. The women's peloton will head to the Middle East for a four-day race held from February 9-12.

The four-day race will mark the third round of the Women's WorldTour, after the kick-off in Australia at the Women's Tour Down Under and the Cadel Evans Road Race.

The UAE Tour Women will be organised alongside the men’s race which has been held since 2019.

Date : February 9-12, 2023

Location: United Arab Emirates

Category: UCI Women's WorldTour

Organisers of the event, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and RCS Sports, have confirmed that 20 teams are set to compete in the stage race.

Details of the event have yet to be revealed; however, organisers have stated that the route for the UAE Tour Women will see riders take on the UAE’s unique and varied terrain and pass significant landmarks.

The full routes will be announced in January 2023.

"Seeing the Women’s UAE Tour coming to reality is something we are very proud of. With the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, we worked with the objective of bringing further cycling excitement to the region, and in doing so, it is, therefore, natural to offer the same playing field to women with a women's version of the UAE Tour at the same level as the men’s race," said Fabrizio D’Amico, Chief Operating Officer RCS Sports and Events and UAE Tour Director.

"We want this new race to become one of the best and most important races of the UCI Women’s WorldTour calendar with the goal also to help the development of women’s cycling within the Country and the whole Continent."