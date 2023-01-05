Read full article on original website
Authorities look for suspects after two vehicles set on fire
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Investigators with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding suspects who set two cars on fire. The arson happened in the 8000 block of Karlin Road late Friday night. Another story: Suttons Bay man charged with sexually...
Woman arrested after stabbing in East Bay Township
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 27-year-old woman was arrested Sunday for an alleged attempted murder, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. The woman, who recently moved to Traverse City, is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with intent to murder, battery and assault. The stabbing suspect's...
3 Hurt in Knife and Table Leg Attack in Grand Traverse County
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a 27-year-old woman was arrested after attacking several people – including a relative – with a knife and a table leg. Investigators say the woman who was arrested was in a home Sunday around noon where four people...
Oakland County man gets prison for brutal 2018 attack in mid-Michigan
In a 2018 case that involved multiple legal delays, an Oakland County man is in prison for attacking his fiancé with a chainsaw, dragging her through a fire and repeatedly kicking her in Clare County. Robert Joseph Presley Jr, 51, who was on probation for other crimes when he...
Suttons Bay Man Arrested for Exposing Himself to Underage Boy
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old has been arrested for sex crimes involving an 11-year-old boy. Investigators say Jacey Blaze Klumb from Suttons Bay went ice fishing with the boy on Spider Lake back in December. They say Klumb then exposed himself to the boy and...
Missing 14-year-old found safe
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Crawford County Sheriff's Office reported at around 7 p.m. on Monday that missing teen Carmen Benardo has been found and is safe. ------------------------------------------------------------- CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.
1 injured in house explosion in Northern Michigan
BEULAH, MI – A man was injured in an explosion at a Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. On Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency responders were called to a reported explosion at 76 N. Benzie Blvd. in Beulah, according to a news release from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, no fire was observed but there was evidence of damage to a garage at the address.
Body of Woman Who Washed Up in Manistee County Identified 25 Years Later
A woman whose body washed up on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Manistee County in 1997 has been identified. On Oct. 27, 1997, Michigan State Police Manistee Post responded to reports that an unclothed woman with no identifying attire other than a single earring had washed up on the beach.
Traverse City nonprofit recovers frame of stolen bike
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Norte Wheelhouse in Traverse City has some good news and some bad news to report after one of their bikes was stolen. The nonprofit's Big Orange Surly bike has been recovered, but it was not fully intact, Norte's announced on Sunday. The only part...
MSP: Body found in Lake Michigan in 1997 finally identified
The MSP Missing Persons Coordination Unit reexamined the case in September 2020, exhuming Dorothy Ricker to run more advanced DNA testing.
Wanted man arrested after chase through 2 Northern Michigan counties
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A wanted man was arrested after he led police on a chase through two Northern Michigan counties. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post arrested the 29-year-old male on Jan. 5. Troopers say the chase began at approximately 9:20 a.m. when they tried to conduct a traffic stop on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County.
MSP Arrests Driver After 18-Minute Car Chase in Wexford County
Michigan State Police troopers from the Cadillac Post arrested a 29-year-old man on a felony warrant after an 18-minute car chase. Around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a man with a known felony warrant on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County. The driver did not...
Man Injured in Explosion at a Beulah Home
A 41-year-old man is in the hospital after an explosion Jan 8. The Benzie County Dispatch received a 911 call just before midnight on Sunday that there was an explosion at 76 N. Benzie Blvd. in Beulah. The sheriff’s office responded to the location with the Benzonia Township Fire Department....
Top News: Police Dog Unit Captures Man Fleeing From Police
Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. The driver did not stop for troopers, who followed his car. After a car chase, the man attempted to run on foot, but he was apprehended by a Michigan State Police K9 unit. Read more.
DNA helps identify woman who drowned in Lake Michigan in 1997
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- We can't help but be curious where we come from and thanks to DNA testing kits, our curiosity can be satisfied. But that DNA sample you mail in, might one day be used for a much bigger purpose. In Oct. 1997, Dorothy Ricker, from Chicago,...
Advocates Sound the Alarm on Northern Michigan’s Juvenile Justice System
Cameron Clark is a Leelanau County family court administrator. He’s on the front lines of helping to place juveniles somewhere safe when necessary. He says the juvenile justice system is in crisis. “It’s very uncomfortable. And I’ve told the judges several times. It’s very uncomfortable to go to bed...
Mason County Sheriff Shares Connection With Relative From 100 Years Ago
If you walk into the office of Kim Cole, you’ll see historical documents and artifacts relating to Henry Cole. “So that behind me, that’s my great-great granddad named Henry Cole,” Kim said. Henry served as the sheriff for Mason County from 1899 to 1903. Kim was elected...
Found Safe: Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Grayling
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was found safe and sound. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to help find a 14-year-old girl. She was last seen at 7:10 a.m. on Jan. 6 near Grayling Middle School. She was last seen wearing...
Parents urged to fill in for missing bus drivers
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A shortage of school bus drivers is an issue across northern Michigan and the country. About 70% of Traverse City Area Public Schools students start and end their days on a school bus. However, the district has had to delay routes multiple times because of...
Vacant former elementary school to be renovated
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The old Prudenville Elementary School in Roscommon County is getting a makeover. The building has been vacant since it closed in 2006. Another story: Cadillac church finds permanent home months after fire. But recently, it was bought by new owners and they plan to turn...
