The Llano County Commissioners Court voted to terminate services with a law firm that had been hired to facilitate a trade deal between the county and the city of Llano for the John L. Kuykendall Event Center and Arena. The action took place during its regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. Commissioners now hope to find a real estate lawyer and title company to wade through the necessary paperwork to complete the deal, which has been in the works since July 2022.

LLANO COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO