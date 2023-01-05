ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet County, TX

dailytrib.com

Llano County seeks new attorney for JLK event center trade

The Llano County Commissioners Court voted to terminate services with a law firm that had been hired to facilitate a trade deal between the county and the city of Llano for the John L. Kuykendall Event Center and Arena. The action took place during its regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. Commissioners now hope to find a real estate lawyer and title company to wade through the necessary paperwork to complete the deal, which has been in the works since July 2022.
LLANO COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Bella Sera gets OK to expand original Marble Falls location

The Marble Falls City Council on Jan. 3 approved a right-of-way abandonment that will allow Bella Sera Italian Restaurant to expand the building and rework the parking lot at its original site, 1125 U.S. 281. Improvements include adding more than 3,000 square-feet of interior space and making the parking lot...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Family of woman found dead in Texas remembers her as suspect is in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The suspect in the death of a young woman in Elgin is in the hospital after a police chase Wednesday. Raul Anthony Caballero was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed in Navasota. The body of his girlfriend, Sofia Vera, was found in Bastrop County on December 30th. The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
ELGIN, TX
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Temple woman dead in Belton crash

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
BELTON, TX
westwoodhorizon.com

University of Texas Vice President and Athletics Director Fired After Domestic Violence Charge

On Thursday, Jan. 5, the University of Texas Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte released a statement notifying the public of the firing of Chris Beard, formerly the university’s head basketball coach. Beard was hired in 2021 on a seven-year contract following his success as head basketball coach at Texas Tech University, where he led the men’s team to the 2019 NCAA Tournament championship game. His dismissal followed his arrest for a felony domestic violence charge in the early morning of Monday, Dec. 12, in Austin; he was released later that day on a $10,000 bond.
AUSTIN, TX
wilcosun.com

H-E-B, Costco and more: Updates on major developments planned for Wilco

Cities in Williamson County saw the beginnings of several large manufacturing, infrastructure and industrial developments in 2022, including the groundbreaking on Georgetown’s incoming South Lake Water Treatment Plant and construction on the Samsung semiconductor in Taylor. The following are brief recaps and updates for four ongoing projects. Georgetown to double water capacities with South…
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

