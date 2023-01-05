Read full article on original website
Llano County seeks new attorney for JLK event center trade
The Llano County Commissioners Court voted to terminate services with a law firm that had been hired to facilitate a trade deal between the county and the city of Llano for the John L. Kuykendall Event Center and Arena. The action took place during its regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. Commissioners now hope to find a real estate lawyer and title company to wade through the necessary paperwork to complete the deal, which has been in the works since July 2022.
Bella Sera gets OK to expand original Marble Falls location
The Marble Falls City Council on Jan. 3 approved a right-of-way abandonment that will allow Bella Sera Italian Restaurant to expand the building and rework the parking lot at its original site, 1125 U.S. 281. Improvements include adding more than 3,000 square-feet of interior space and making the parking lot...
Man sentenced to 2 years for 2020 ‘sudden passion’ murder in Austin
A man was sentenced to two years in a Texas prison Friday in connection to an August 2020 fatal shooting in southeast Austin.
This Texas Highway Is Being Expanded To Hopefully Reduce Congestion
These improvements will hopefully reduce congestion on "one of the top most congested highways" in Texas.
Family of woman found dead in Texas remembers her as suspect is in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The suspect in the death of a young woman in Elgin is in the hospital after a police chase Wednesday. Raul Anthony Caballero was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed in Navasota. The body of his girlfriend, Sofia Vera, was found in Bastrop County on December 30th. The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San Antonio, I stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Temple woman dead in Belton crash
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
University of Texas Vice President and Athletics Director Fired After Domestic Violence Charge
On Thursday, Jan. 5, the University of Texas Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte released a statement notifying the public of the firing of Chris Beard, formerly the university’s head basketball coach. Beard was hired in 2021 on a seven-year contract following his success as head basketball coach at Texas Tech University, where he led the men’s team to the 2019 NCAA Tournament championship game. His dismissal followed his arrest for a felony domestic violence charge in the early morning of Monday, Dec. 12, in Austin; he was released later that day on a $10,000 bond.
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold outside of Austin
Well, the TCU Horned Frogs are off to the National Championship against the Bulldogs of Georgia, but they aren't the only ones winning going into 2023.
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millions
Over the holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
H-E-B, Costco and more: Updates on major developments planned for Wilco
Cities in Williamson County saw the beginnings of several large manufacturing, infrastructure and industrial developments in 2022, including the groundbreaking on Georgetown’s incoming South Lake Water Treatment Plant and construction on the Samsung semiconductor in Taylor. The following are brief recaps and updates for four ongoing projects. Georgetown to double water capacities with South…
Texas Basketball: 2 ex-Longhorns that could be head coach candidates
Earlier this week, the Texas basketball program elected to part ways with head coach Chris Beard in the midst of his legal situation stemming from an arrest last month. Beard was originally arrested on Dec. 12 on third-degree felony assault charges. Texas specifically parted ways with Beard on Jan. 5....
Convictions For Unlawfully Carrying Guns Skyrocket After Texas Passed Constitutional Carry
No one seems to know why.
