Bayern signs Daley Blind to cover for injured Hernandez

 4 days ago
FILE - Daley Blind of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 3, 2022. Bayern Munich signed the experienced Dutch defender Daley Blind as a free agent to cover for the injured Lucas Hernandez on Thursday Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan, File)

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich signed veteran Dutch defender Daley Blind on Thursday to cover for the injured Lucas Hernandez.

Blind was a free agent after he was released by Ajax last week with six months left on his contract, and he joins German champion Bayern on a short-term deal until the end of the season after completing a medical examination in Munich.

“We’re delighted that Daley is joining our team,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said. “Daley is a versatile defender. ... He has great international experience and leadership qualities. I’m sure he’ll help us.”

The 32-year-old Blind can play in the center of defense or at left-back, where he would provide cover for Hernandez, who is expected to miss several months after tearing a knee ligament in France’s opening 4-1 win over Australia at the World Cup.

Blind played for Manchester United between 2014-18, where he won the FA Cup and the Europa League, and has won seven Dutch titles over two spells at Ajax. He has played 99 times for the Netherlands, including all five of its games at the World Cup in Qatar.

Bayern said Blind will fly with the team to its winter training camp in Doha, Qatar on Friday.

“I can hardly wait to play here,” Blind was quoted by Bayern as saying. “We’ve got the most important part of the season coming up, where it’s about titles — and a club like Bayern can win every trophy. The hunger for titles here at the club was key in my decision.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Ronaldo set to face PSG, Messi in first game in Saudi Arabia

PARIS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi. PSG said Monday it will play a Jan. 19 friendly in Riyadh against a composite team of players from Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the current Asian Champions League title holder.
The Guardian

Qatar holds Spurs talks as it pushes to add Premier League club to portfolio

The head of Qatar’s sporting investment group has held talks with Tottenham amid plans to significantly increase the gulf state’s sporting portfolio after the World Cup. Sources close to Nasser al-Khelaifi, the chairman of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and president of Paris Saint-Germain, have confirmed that he met Daniel Levy, the chairman of Tottenham, in London last week. However, reports also linking QSI with a potential move for Liverpool or Manchester United have been described as wide of the mark at this stage.
Comments / 0

