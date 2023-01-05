ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

WSLS

Fire Station hotel set to open soon in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One of Downtown Roanoke’s most historic buildings has been undergoing a facelift over the past few years. The old Fire Station No. 1 is just a couple of weeks away from opening to the public. Dale Wilkinson is a partner at Old School Partners, the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-460 W in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash has closed several lanes on US-460 West in Giles County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near Hilton Street in Pembroke. As of 5:46 p.m., all westbound lanes are alternating closures...
GILES COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Little River Road Crash

At approximately 7:40 AM on January 8th, 2023 the NRV 911 Center received a call in reference to a motor vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Little River Rd. in Montgomery County. The accident was reported to have involved an overturned vehicle in the Little River. Sheriff’s Deputies as...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home spotlights importance of learning how to swim

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the deaths last week at Smith Mountain Lake, Here @ Home welcomed Paige Hickey, the Aquatics Supervisor at Green Ridge Recreation Center and Splash Valley, to talk about the importance of knowing how to prevent drowning and keeping kids safe around the water. Hickey explains...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dead after crash in Little River

MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A man was taken to a hospital and died after a car overturned in the Little River Sunday, according to the Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office. The NRV 9-1-1 center received a call just after 7:30 Sunday morning about a crash in the 3100 block of Little River Road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Hurt, Brett Justin

Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

7@four highlights wedding floral options

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Do you have a wedding coming up? Are floral arrangements still not set up?. Jan Hendrickson with Green Designs LLC in Roanoke stopped by 7@four with some ideas, including starting a vision board, flower choices and how to save money.
ROANOKE, VA
wvtf.org

Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents

A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Homicide in NW Roanoke last night

On January 8, 2023 at approximately 9:40 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a report of a possible homicide in the 800 block of 30th Street NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male inside a residence with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man deceased. His.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Apex Mills to establish operation in Patrick County.

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Apex Mills, a supplier of warp knit fabrics, is investing $3.1 million to expand its east coast operation by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility in Patrick County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The company will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new jobs.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Wintry Weather Sunday

We have Winter Weather Advisories for our region along and west of the Blue Ridge. The types of winter precipitation will vary with freezing rain and sleet the greater threat along I-81 and the Blue Ridge and snow more likely in the WV Mountains. This wintry precipitation is part of...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles

ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

Vehicle found in Greenbrier County river

CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was found in a river on Stonehouse Road on the 4200th block in Caldwell. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, along with Greenbrier County Emergency Services were on the scene. No injuries have been reported at […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local business remains shut down due to ongoing water crisis

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the water crisis in Raleigh County continues, its impact is starting to affect people’s livelihoods. The Mighty Shine Car Wash in Beckley closed its doors last Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and still has not reopened. This means the car wash is missing out on a lot of business as typically, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WBTM

Death of Collinsville Man Ruled an Accident

A Collinsville man that was killed during a fire at his house has been ruled an accident. 78-year-old Richard Harris was found dead at his home in the 200 block of Ridge Road at 2:30 p.m. on December 30. The Fire Marshall of the Henry County Department of Public Safety...
COLLINSVILLE, VA

