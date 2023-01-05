Read full article on original website
WSLS
Fire Station hotel set to open soon in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – One of Downtown Roanoke’s most historic buildings has been undergoing a facelift over the past few years. The old Fire Station No. 1 is just a couple of weeks away from opening to the public. Dale Wilkinson is a partner at Old School Partners, the...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-460 W in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash has closed several lanes on US-460 West in Giles County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near Hilton Street in Pembroke. As of 5:46 p.m., all westbound lanes are alternating closures...
NRVNews
Little River Road Crash
At approximately 7:40 AM on January 8th, 2023 the NRV 911 Center received a call in reference to a motor vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Little River Rd. in Montgomery County. The accident was reported to have involved an overturned vehicle in the Little River. Sheriff’s Deputies as...
WSET
Roanoke Co. firefighters stress the importance of keeping chimneys clean and inspected
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County firefighters stress the importance of having your chimney cleaned and inspected. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said they were working on a chimney fire call on Friday. According to firefighters, this call was located in the Masons Cove area of the...
WDBJ7.com
Former food truck ‘Tammy’s Grill’ will soon open as a restaurant in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new restaurant that Martinsville locals are most likely familiar with is opening soon. Naquias Johnson opened a food truck called Tammy’s Grill in 2018 in memory of his mother, who always pushed him to open his own restaurant. He started his business by setting up a food truck at the Walmart in Martinsville.
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home spotlights importance of learning how to swim
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the deaths last week at Smith Mountain Lake, Here @ Home welcomed Paige Hickey, the Aquatics Supervisor at Green Ridge Recreation Center and Splash Valley, to talk about the importance of knowing how to prevent drowning and keeping kids safe around the water. Hickey explains...
WDBJ7.com
Man dead after crash in Little River
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A man was taken to a hospital and died after a car overturned in the Little River Sunday, according to the Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office. The NRV 9-1-1 center received a call just after 7:30 Sunday morning about a crash in the 3100 block of Little River Road.
NRVNews
Hurt, Brett Justin
Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
WDBJ7.com
7@four highlights wedding floral options
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Do you have a wedding coming up? Are floral arrangements still not set up?. Jan Hendrickson with Green Designs LLC in Roanoke stopped by 7@four with some ideas, including starting a vision board, flower choices and how to save money.
wvtf.org
Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents
A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
wfirnews.com
Homicide in NW Roanoke last night
On January 8, 2023 at approximately 9:40 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a report of a possible homicide in the 800 block of 30th Street NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male inside a residence with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man deceased. His.
WDBJ7.com
Apex Mills to establish operation in Patrick County.
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Apex Mills, a supplier of warp knit fabrics, is investing $3.1 million to expand its east coast operation by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility in Patrick County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The company will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new jobs.
WDBJ7.com
High electric bills in Roanoke Valley: How customers and Appalachian Power are responding
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are now two petitions from customers going around social media to show Appalachian Power Company how high December bills are impacting families. WDBJ7 received dozens of messages from customers sharing concerns about the increased bills. We brought those concerns to the company Friday and they shared some energy conservation tips.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Wintry Weather Sunday
We have Winter Weather Advisories for our region along and west of the Blue Ridge. The types of winter precipitation will vary with freezing rain and sleet the greater threat along I-81 and the Blue Ridge and snow more likely in the WV Mountains. This wintry precipitation is part of...
WSLS
Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles
ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
Vehicle found in Greenbrier County river
CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was found in a river on Stonehouse Road on the 4200th block in Caldwell. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, along with Greenbrier County Emergency Services were on the scene. No injuries have been reported at […]
Local business remains shut down due to ongoing water crisis
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the water crisis in Raleigh County continues, its impact is starting to affect people’s livelihoods. The Mighty Shine Car Wash in Beckley closed its doors last Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and still has not reopened. This means the car wash is missing out on a lot of business as typically, […]
WBTM
Death of Collinsville Man Ruled an Accident
A Collinsville man that was killed during a fire at his house has been ruled an accident. 78-year-old Richard Harris was found dead at his home in the 200 block of Ridge Road at 2:30 p.m. on December 30. The Fire Marshall of the Henry County Department of Public Safety...
WDBJ7.com
Guinea pigs need to be adopted from the Bedford County Animal Shelter
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Franklin County Humane Society has found a foster for Waffles and Pancake. ORIGINAL STORY: The Bedford County Animal Shelter has special animals waiting for forever homes. Waffles, Pancake, Mama, Jack and Jill are all guinea pigs at the animal shelter. “There are so many of...
