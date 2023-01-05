Read full article on original website
SC police were called about a cardiac arrest, but are calling the death a homicide
A death in South Carolina that was reported in an emergency call as a cardiac arrest is now being investigated as a homicide, the Florence Police Department said Sunday. At about 3 p.m., officers and EMS responded to the 600 block of Brunson St. regarding a cardiac arrest call, police said in a news release. That’s about a mile from McLeod Regional Medical Center.
WIS-TV
Shooting in Santee leaves teen victim dead
SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Santee left a 16-year-old dead over the weekend. Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano said Dre’Morean Smalls,18, turned himself in on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Officers were called to Cecelia St. at around 3:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting. The victim was...
WIS-TV
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a jail officer for misconduct at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia. According to RCSD, an October 2022 investigation by ASGDC staff revealed that former jail officer China Gregg was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
Darlington man jailed on attempted murder, other charges after alleged shooting on Saturday
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man is facing attempted murder and other charges after allegedly firing two gunshots at a person on Saturday, according to Sheriff James Hudson Jr.’s office. Ryan Tadlock was arrested after deputies were called to a home on Bronco Road in the Darlington area about a reported shooting. No […]
Deputies investigating after 2 injured in Sangaree shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree community. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Parkway Village Apartments after receiving a call shortly after 8:00 p.m. At least two people were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a spokesperson with […]
Hemingway man accused of burglarizing hotel room
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a December burglary at a Hemingway hotel. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary at the Coachman Inn Hotel off N. Main Street on Dec. 17. Once there, deputies were told an unknown man entered […]
live5news.com
Suspect sought in Orangeburg murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for a 35-year-old man in connection to a December killing in Orangeburg. Officers say they’re searching for Cristyon Evans in connection to the Dec. 30 incident. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with...
abcnews4.com
Two injured in shooting near Sangaree in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the Sangaree area of the county Sunday evening, a spokesperson says. Deputies responded to a call at Parkway Village shortly after 8 p.m. According to BCSO, two people were injured in a shooting. They...
abcnews4.com
Suspect charged after allegedly throwing cleaning chemical on Target customer
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect was arrested Saturday after allegedly throwing a cleaning solution on a customer in Target and then resisting arrest. Ricardo De'Classic Lindsay, 22, was charged with resisting arrest, third-degree assault, and aggravated voyeurism. Police responded to the Target on...
WIS-TV
Deputies investigating shooting incident at Richland County apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened Saturday night according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Officials said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on January 7, at an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Faraway Drive. Deputies arrived after reports of a person shot and found a man lying in a hallway of the complex who had been shot in the lower body.
live5news.com
Man pleads guilty to 2019 shooting of 18-year-old Moncks Corner woman
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges of manslaughter after pleading guilty to shooting an 18-year-old woman on James Island. Brandon Dashaun Olumide Simmons appeared Charleston County Court Monday morning where he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 18-year-old Jamyiah Smith of Moncks Corner in January 2019. Simmons...
abccolumbia.com
Former Alvin S. Glenn jail officer accused of misconduct in office
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a jail officer accused of misconduct in office. According to authorities, in October of last year the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center conducted an investigation of former officer 27 year old China Gregg. Officials say that...
Richland County apartment shooting sends one to hospital on Saturday
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a late-night shooting that left one wounded on Saturday. According to a preliminary report from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. at 2012 Faraway Drive, an address associated with The Reserves at Faraway Terrace - an apparent complex near the Woodfield Park community.
coladaily.com
RCSD investigating shooting that left one man injured
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured. According to officials, deputies responded to an apartment complex at 2012 Faraway Drive in northeast Columbia on Saturday at 11 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When officials arrived, they found a man lying in a hallway, shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
live5news.com
2 injured in Berkeley Co. apartment shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree area that left two people injured. The sheriff’s office was called out shortly after 8 p.m. to the Parkway Village Apartments off Sangaree Parkway. At the scene, deputies say they found two...
1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Georgetown County
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) — One person was taken into custody Sunday after another person was shot in Georgetown County, the sheriff’s office said. It happened at a residence on Smokethorn Street. Details are limited, but deputies said the person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Two individuals arrested on human trafficking charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents have charged two people with human trafficking in Orangeburg County. Alana Ann Westbury, 32, was charged on January 7 with trafficking a victim under 18 years-old and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk. John Richard Williams,...
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Update in ongoing Lauren Ridge Apartments homicide Investigation
Chief Terrence Green is providing additional information on an ongoing homicide investigation from July 9, 2022, at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road in the Town of Lexington. At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the complex and found a man in the outside stairway...
SC woman's body found in donation bin after 9-month disappearance
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina authorities are investigating who put a woman's body in a clothing donation bin on New Year's Eve. The victim was reported missing in March and the circumstances of her death remain a mystery. Leslie Lemoine's daughter Hannah Gates said she drove by the...
‘Critical injuries’ reported in Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Critical injuries” were reported Saturday night after a crash in Marion County, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Old Corner Court, according to Marion Fire Rescue. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and at least one person […]
