Why this Columbus native is getting a special Grammy award for lifetime achievement

She died 84 years ago when women and people of color weren’t given opportunity and credit as today, but Ma Rainey’s hard work and talent received more recognition Thursday.

Rainey, the Columbus native known as the “Mother of the Blues,” is among the 2023 Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients. The honor is one of the special merit Grammys the academy announces in advance of the annual ceremony celebrating the recording industry’s top artists. This year’s ceremony will be Feb. 5.

The other Lifetime Achievement Award recipients this year are Bobby McFerrin, Nirvana, Nile Rodgers, Slick Rick “The Ruler,” The Supremes, and Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson of Heart.

Rainey (1886-1939), born Gertrude Pridgett, is credited with nearly 100 recordings on the Paramount label. The Ma Rainey House & Museum of the Blues is in the family home, 805 Fifth Ave., in downtown Columbus, a few blocks from the Springer Opera House, where she made her performing debut at age 14.

Thursday’s news might prompt more folks to visit the museum, its director said.

“I am always so grateful of all the recognition that Ma Rainey receives,” museum director Florene Dawkins told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email. “. . . In her heyday, she wasn’t recognized for her musical genius. I am excited that the Grammys is giving her some of her just dues.”