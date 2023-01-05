Read full article on original website
Deloris M. Bohlken
Deloris M. Bohlken, 91, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Village in Le Mars. Funeral services will take place at 10:30am on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Le Mars. Rev. Christian Meier will officiate. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Deloris’ family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Betty Ann Meyer
Betty Ann Meyer, 90 of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Akron Care Center in Akron. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
John Van Hill
John Van Hill, 81, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Arrangements are pending with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended through the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Joyce Crawford – Citizen of the Day
Joyce Crawford of Remsen is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, January 9, 2023. Joyce has retired from Floyd Valley Healthcare. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Kylie Hessenius Signs to Wrestle at Iowa Lakes Community College
Le Mars Community girls wrestling has been making history all throughout this inaugural season. They made more history on Friday by sending their first athlete off to college in Kylie Hessenius. The senior signed her letter of intent to wrestle in the inaugural year of the Iowa Lakes Community College women’s wrestling program. This moment was not in focus until recently for Hessenius who had always wrestled but never thought of it as an opportunity in college.
Shop for a Cause
Three local organizations were recently awarded checks for proceeds from the annual e Mars Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street annual Shop for a Cause promotion. Total raised this year was $1945. CAASA received $435.00, Wet Nose Animal Rescue $750.00 and Christian Needs Center $760.00. The Chamber appreciates all the help from the community.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 27-year-old Laura Lee Lagois, of Sioux City, on Friday on a Union County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense. Lagois was taken to the Union County Jail where she was released after seeing the Magistrate.
Ireton man jailed for OWI by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Ireton man was arrested about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence near Sioux Center. The arrest of Matthew Logan Maxwell stemmed from a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe found stuck in a snowdrift on Dove Avenue, a Level B road near 390th Street, about seven miles west of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
81-year-old Siouxland man faces burglary charges
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says they received a report from a resident north of Orange City that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel entered their home, and wouldn't leave.
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Cletus Armell
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his parole. Cletus Armell is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for that crime. He is on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Armell is 51 years...
Hinton Girls Basketball Shares the Ball in Win Over Gehlen Catholic
The Hinton and Gehlen Catholic girls basketball teams met in a War Eagle Conference matchup on Friday night in a game that Hinton came away on top of by a 69-35 final score. The game did not start out the way the final score suggests. Gehlen Catholic was in control for the first few minutes of the game jumping out to a quick 5-0 lead. That is when Hinton head coach Matt Leary called a timeout to talk things over. The Blackhawks then went on an 8-0 run to take the lead and never look back. Coach Leary says he just needed to remind the team that there was plenty of game left.
More snow in the forecast
The show isn't over yet. Advisories are in effect Wednesday morning as additional snow and the snow on the ground is blown around and reducing visibility mainly north, east, and west of Sioux City. More snow is falling on and off through Wednesday dropping dustings up to 2 inches before...
Armed robbery suspect arrested for incident at Storm Lake liquor store
A man has been arrested as the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a liquor store in Storm Lake on New Year's Day.
