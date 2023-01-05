The Hinton and Gehlen Catholic girls basketball teams met in a War Eagle Conference matchup on Friday night in a game that Hinton came away on top of by a 69-35 final score. The game did not start out the way the final score suggests. Gehlen Catholic was in control for the first few minutes of the game jumping out to a quick 5-0 lead. That is when Hinton head coach Matt Leary called a timeout to talk things over. The Blackhawks then went on an 8-0 run to take the lead and never look back. Coach Leary says he just needed to remind the team that there was plenty of game left.

HINTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO