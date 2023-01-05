ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heard County, GA

11Alive

NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Severe weather swept through metro Atlanta and north Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday, as some areas received damage from tornadoes. As of Thursday evening, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Stonecrest in DeKalb County, an EF-0 tornado touched down in Coweta County and an EF-1 tornado touched down in Heard County.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Fire damages truck, collapses roof at East Point Fire station

EAST POINT, Ga. — Twelve firefighters are being sent to different locations after a fire erupted at East Point Fire Station No. 3 on North Commerce Drive late Friday night. The fire caused massive damage to the station. East Point authorities said no firefighters were hurt. The fire destroyed...
EAST POINT, GA
11Alive

Crews put out massive fire at Atlanta apartment building

ATLANTA — A massive fire at an Atlanta apartment building was put out Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the building off Mount Zion Road. When they arrived, fighters were met with a blaze engulfing the three-story building. More equipment and first responders arrived at the complex to help...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car. It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
The Center Square

Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified

(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of conversation in the Atlanta region. Talk of commuter rail lines has made headlines for years, but progress hasn’t matched the promises, even...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies offering reward for info on missing Heard County teen

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - Heard County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old who has not been seen nor heard from since last Fall. The sheriff’s office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that would lead them to the location of Sara Mae Pike.
HEARD COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Gas leak at McNair High School 'contained,' officials say

ATLANTA — Update: Officials with Atlanta Gas Light said the leak has been contained and students will not need to be relocated. Crews are working to repair a gas leak at McNair High School. The cause of the leak stems from an issue with the school’s equipment, according to...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Car smashes into the side of Newnan convenience store

NEWNAN, Ga. — A convenience store in Newnan now has a hole in the side of it after a woman told police her car just didn’t stop. Officers say they were called to a BP station on Bullsboro Drive on Friday afternoon after a car drove into the side of it.
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thieves rack up $8,500 on victim's dime in McDonough, police say

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County police are looking for two suspects responsible for stealing a victim's wallet while shopping in McDonough. Authorities said the suspects pictured above stole the wallet on Sept. 28, at 11:59 a.m. in the Home Goods store located at 1990 Jonesboro Road. The duo then...
MCDONOUGH, GA
WGAU

Georgia special grand jury finishes probe of 2020 election

ATLANTA — (AP) — The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing...
GEORGIA STATE
