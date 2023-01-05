ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

5NEWS

Bill could make daylight saving time permanent in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Rep. Johnny Rye wrote house bill 1039, which would put daylight saving time into effect year-round, after listening to community concerns and voters reaching out to him about the topic. “Starting in November at around 4 p.m., there’s a lot of folks that’s going home...
Arkansas distributes $1 million to pregnancy nonprofits

ARKANSAS, USA — Four nonprofits across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley received a total of $142,418. Soon, they'll be getting even more money to help new parents and their babies across our area. "I was so excited," said Pregnancy Help Clinic of Clarksville Executive Director Katie Warren. "We...
Arkansas tax rates historically low entering 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will owe the state less this year thanks to legislation signed by Governor Asa Hutchinson. In August 2021, Governor Asa Hutchinson signed legislation dropping the state's income tax to 4.9% effective immediately. It made the state's tax rate the lowest since the 5% income tax rate was introduced in 1929. During Hutchinson's time in office as governor, he entered with the highest income tax rate of 7% and now leaves with the lowest for the state.
LIHEAP applications open for Arkansas residents

ARKANSAS, USA — The application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin in most areas on Jan. 9. This program is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and helps eligible residents receive financial assistance for winter utilities. Eligibility is determined by...
Arkansas health officials discuss importance of cervical health

ARKANSAS, USA — January is Cervical Health Awareness Month. Teal is the ribbon color that represents this type of cancer. With this underway, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reminds the public of its free cervical and breast cancer screenings and follow-up services. The ADH BreastCare program partners with...
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Flu death toll exceeds 100 in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — In the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) weekly flu report released Wednesday, Dec. 28, 15 new deaths were confirmed related to the flu in the past week, bringing the total to over 100. The total has now risen to 101 people in Arkansas who have died...
Where to recycle natural Christmas trees in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Wondering what to do with your Christmas trees once the holiday season is over?. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) has a list of locations across the state where residents can drop off their natural trees. According to a release by AGFC, the trees will...
Congress passes bill combating child hunger in Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 2023 omnibus spending bill, Consolidated Appropriations Act, was approved by both the Senate and Congress last week. Provisions included in the bill will help Arkansas children thanks to six Arkansas Feeding America Food Banks and Arkansas Senator, John Boozman. Senator Boozman tells 5NEWS that...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders names Judge Joseph Wood as TSS Secretary

ARKANSAS, USA — Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Friday her intention to nominate Washington County Judge Joseph Wood as the Secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services (TSS). TSS is comprised of the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems Office, the Division of Building Authority, the Division of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
