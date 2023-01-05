Read full article on original website
Walmart to offer health screenings and immunizations during 'Wellness Day'
ARKANSAS, USA — Walmart's 'Wellness Day' is set to take place this Saturday, Jan. 14, at various stores located throughout the country. The goal of the wellness event is to encourage customers to get healthy and stay on a consistent health track. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.
Bill could make daylight saving time permanent in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Rep. Johnny Rye wrote house bill 1039, which would put daylight saving time into effect year-round, after listening to community concerns and voters reaching out to him about the topic. “Starting in November at around 4 p.m., there’s a lot of folks that’s going home...
Arkansas distributes $1 million to pregnancy nonprofits
ARKANSAS, USA — Four nonprofits across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley received a total of $142,418. Soon, they'll be getting even more money to help new parents and their babies across our area. "I was so excited," said Pregnancy Help Clinic of Clarksville Executive Director Katie Warren. "We...
Arkansas tax rates historically low entering 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will owe the state less this year thanks to legislation signed by Governor Asa Hutchinson. In August 2021, Governor Asa Hutchinson signed legislation dropping the state's income tax to 4.9% effective immediately. It made the state's tax rate the lowest since the 5% income tax rate was introduced in 1929. During Hutchinson's time in office as governor, he entered with the highest income tax rate of 7% and now leaves with the lowest for the state.
LIHEAP applications open for Arkansas residents
ARKANSAS, USA — The application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin in most areas on Jan. 9. This program is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and helps eligible residents receive financial assistance for winter utilities. Eligibility is determined by...
Arkansas partners with Google to launch tool to help navigate statewide programs
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a partnership with Google.org to develop a tool making statewide programs and services easier to navigate for Arkansas residents. The project involves twelve Google employees with knowledge in engineering, design and program management working full-time over the next six months—pro-bono— to deploy...
Arkansas health officials discuss importance of cervical health
ARKANSAS, USA — January is Cervical Health Awareness Month. Teal is the ribbon color that represents this type of cancer. With this underway, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reminds the public of its free cervical and breast cancer screenings and follow-up services. The ADH BreastCare program partners with...
Some hospitals in Arkansas report full ICUs after COVID, flu surge
ARKANSAS, USA — Hospitals across our area are seeing a lot of patients being admitted with respiratory illnesses like COVID and the flu. Mercy Hospital Northwest and Fort Smith both continue to see a high number of patients with respiratory illnesses— so many that they are currently at ICU capacity.
Adderall shortage hits Arkansas, how to help keep your family healthy
ARKANSAS, USA — The nationwide Adderall shortage has people scrambling to find their needed medication. This doesn’t just affect patients as pharmacies are having trouble as well. "We can't fill a full prescription," said Medical Arts Pharmacist Julie Stewart while showing nearly empty bottles of Adderall. Stewart says...
From Trump to governor: Sarah Huckabee Sanders prepares to take on new role
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After running a campaign heavily focused on national politics and her time as President Donald Trump's spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she wants to keep her attention on Arkansas as she takes charge as the state's 47th governor. Sanders will be sworn in Tuesday, becoming...
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
Bill making Arkansas Butterfield Trail a National Historic Trail headed to Biden's desk
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — If you're familiar with Arkansas geography then you know the Butterfield Overland Trail is a significant part of history. It will soon get the recognition it deserves thanks to a bill authored by Arkansas Senator John Boozman. The bill would designate the Butterfield Overland Trail as...
Governor-elect Sanders nominates Florida official to lead Arkansas education agency
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Incoming Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday named a top Florida schools official as her pick to lead the state's education agency, the latest signal of the direction of the Republican's nascent administration. Sanders tapped Jacob Oliva, a senior chancellor at the Florida Department...
Flu death toll exceeds 100 in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — In the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) weekly flu report released Wednesday, Dec. 28, 15 new deaths were confirmed related to the flu in the past week, bringing the total to over 100. The total has now risen to 101 people in Arkansas who have died...
Where to recycle natural Christmas trees in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Wondering what to do with your Christmas trees once the holiday season is over?. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) has a list of locations across the state where residents can drop off their natural trees. According to a release by AGFC, the trees will...
Congress passes bill combating child hunger in Arkansas
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 2023 omnibus spending bill, Consolidated Appropriations Act, was approved by both the Senate and Congress last week. Provisions included in the bill will help Arkansas children thanks to six Arkansas Feeding America Food Banks and Arkansas Senator, John Boozman. Senator Boozman tells 5NEWS that...
List: New Year's celebrations in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
ARKANSAS, USA — With a new year comes a new you. But before you start the resolutions, there's always time to party! Whether you're in Northwest Arkansas or the River Valley, here's a list compiling New Year's celebrations across the area.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders names Judge Joseph Wood as TSS Secretary
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Friday her intention to nominate Washington County Judge Joseph Wood as the Secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services (TSS). TSS is comprised of the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems Office, the Division of Building Authority, the Division of...
