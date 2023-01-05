Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich dead at 54
LOS ANGELES - Adam Rich, who played the youngest of eight children on the ABC series "Eight is Enough" in the late 1970s and early '80s, has died. He was 54. Rich was found dead at his home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. A cause...
fox10phoenix.com
American Airlines drops 3 cities from service, blaming pilot shortage, 'soft demand'
American Airlines is closing three more flight routes this spring due to low demand and an ongoing pilot shortage. The airline told FOX Business about the decision in a statement sent Saturday. "In response to the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry and soft demand, American Airlines has made...
Comments / 0