KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Ruth, a pup with a philosophy on life’s luxuries

Nine-year-old Ruth is perfection wrapped up in a bow. Volunteers with the Houston Humane Society say she was found as a stray five blocks from the shelter. Ruth is a sweet vintage girl who not only knows tricks such as a hi-five paw, but she has also learned a thing or two about life: eat the treats, take a nap, smell the roses.
KPRC 2 Investigates launches season 2 of ‘The Evidence Room’

Houston – The second season of ‘The Evidence Room’ hits the KPRC2+ stream with some of the Houston area’s most infamous criminal cases. They’re the cases that you grew up hearing about or lived through, but you’ve never heard them quite like this. KPRC...
Meet the University of Houston's new robotic restaurant server ‘SERVI’

HOUSTON – When you think of being served at a restaurant, your server may be a person, but in this case, you could be served by a robot! Derrick Shore caught up with Dr. Dennis Reynolds, Dean of the Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality leadership at University of Houston, to talk about the newest addition to their hospitality team at Eric’s Restaurant, at the U of H Hilton.
Help the Author Who Wants to Donate Books to Children Battling Cancer

HOUSTON – Author Liz Williams has a big goal and it is a goal you can help her with. Williams has a brand new book coming out about a young girl with blood cancer in need of a bone marrow transplant and her goal is to donate as many of these books as possible to children right here in Houston to let them know they are not alone.
Chick-fil-A to open drive-thru, carry-out-only restaurant in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – A Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open on Thursday at Main and Kirby. Located at 7900 Main St., across from NRG Stadium, Chick-fil-A Main and Kirby will be open for drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Customers can use on the Chick-fil-A app or online to place an order.
Going vegan: Try this tasty cheesecake recipe

HOUSTON – If you’re vegan or just wanting to eat more plant-based foods for the New Year, you’ll want to give this next recipe a try. With just a few easy swaps, you can still enjoy a delicious piece of cheesecake – without missing the cream cheese!
What’s causing the huge spike in egg prices?

HOUSTON – We know food prices have been higher, but the price of eggs is skyrocketing, especially in Houston. The average egg prices have more than doubled, compared to what we were paying this time last year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the national average is $2.58 per...
OFFICIAL RULES: Sam Houston Race Park Winner’s Circle Experience Sweepstakes

Sam Houston Race Park Winner’s Circle Experience Sweepstakes Official Rules. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. General. By submitting an entry to the Sam Houston Race Park Winner’s Circle Experience sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”), brought to you by KPRC 2 (“Sponsor”) and...
CLICK2WIN: Sam Houston Race Park Winner’s Circle Experience for 4

We’ve teamed up with Sam Houston Race Park to give one lucky winner the chance to win a Winner’s Circle Experience for 4. Scroll down now and enter to win. The Winner’s Circle Experience is open for lunch every Saturday and Sunday during live Thoroughbred racing. Sam Houston Race Park offers guests in the Winner’s Circle a multi-tiered seating arrangement close to the action. The restaurant has a fantastic view of the track and guests will be provided a server.
Temperatures in the 80s are coming!

Tonight we could see some serious FOG! Temperatures will stay mild but it will look a bit spooky outside! Plan for extra time for your morning commute. Although it will start foggy, conditions will be spectacular Tuesday afternoon! High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies. We’ll...

