Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in TexasAsh JurbergHouston, TX
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Ruth, a pup with a philosophy on life’s luxuries
Nine-year-old Ruth is perfection wrapped up in a bow. Volunteers with the Houston Humane Society say she was found as a stray five blocks from the shelter. Ruth is a sweet vintage girl who not only knows tricks such as a hi-five paw, but she has also learned a thing or two about life: eat the treats, take a nap, smell the roses.
KPRC 2 Investigates launches season 2 of ‘The Evidence Room’
Houston – The second season of ‘The Evidence Room’ hits the KPRC2+ stream with some of the Houston area’s most infamous criminal cases. They’re the cases that you grew up hearing about or lived through, but you’ve never heard them quite like this. KPRC...
Meet the University of Houston's new robotic restaurant server ‘SERVI’
HOUSTON – When you think of being served at a restaurant, your server may be a person, but in this case, you could be served by a robot! Derrick Shore caught up with Dr. Dennis Reynolds, Dean of the Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality leadership at University of Houston, to talk about the newest addition to their hospitality team at Eric’s Restaurant, at the U of H Hilton.
Help the Author Who Wants to Donate Books to Children Battling Cancer
HOUSTON – Author Liz Williams has a big goal and it is a goal you can help her with. Williams has a brand new book coming out about a young girl with blood cancer in need of a bone marrow transplant and her goal is to donate as many of these books as possible to children right here in Houston to let them know they are not alone.
Chick-fil-A to open drive-thru, carry-out-only restaurant in southwest Houston
HOUSTON – A Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open on Thursday at Main and Kirby. Located at 7900 Main St., across from NRG Stadium, Chick-fil-A Main and Kirby will be open for drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Customers can use on the Chick-fil-A app or online to place an order.
Mother returns to shooting scene, searching for closure nearly 2 years after Houston rapper gunned down
HOUSTON – Many say the pain a parent experiences when losing a child is like no other. Melissa Roberson says that pain is amplified because she still hasn’t been able to get any answers as to who killed her son, up-and-coming Houston rapper, Xavier Roberson, better known to fans as Obie Noir back in 2021.
Free health screenings, affordable immunizations available in Houston for Walmart Wellness Day
HOUSTON – As we embark on a new year, Walmart is inviting Houston-area communities to start down the path of getting – and staying – healthy at the first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023 on Saturday. On Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., customers can...
Going vegan: Try this tasty cheesecake recipe
HOUSTON – If you’re vegan or just wanting to eat more plant-based foods for the New Year, you’ll want to give this next recipe a try. With just a few easy swaps, you can still enjoy a delicious piece of cheesecake – without missing the cream cheese!
What’s causing the huge spike in egg prices?
HOUSTON – We know food prices have been higher, but the price of eggs is skyrocketing, especially in Houston. The average egg prices have more than doubled, compared to what we were paying this time last year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the national average is $2.58 per...
Lotus Seafood honors local police officers with discount for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
HOUSTON – It’s National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and several Lotus Seafood locations are honoring law enforcement officers by providing a 20% discount on Monday, according to a release. To receive the discount, officers are asked to show their badge at any of the participating locations. Lotus Pearland...
OFFICIAL RULES: Sam Houston Race Park Winner’s Circle Experience Sweepstakes
Sam Houston Race Park Winner’s Circle Experience Sweepstakes Official Rules. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. General. By submitting an entry to the Sam Houston Race Park Winner’s Circle Experience sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”), brought to you by KPRC 2 (“Sponsor”) and...
Hail in Huntsville, lightning in downtown Houston among many Click2Pins submissions following overnight storms
HOUSTON – Heavy rain and thunderstorms associated with a cold front moved through the Houston area late Saturday and into Sunday morning. Houstonians and residents throughout the area have sent KPRC 2 their photos and videos, including photos of hail in the Huntsville area. Check them out below!. Have...
Woman arrested in Fort Bend County after being charged in shooting death of popular, local pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been captured and arrested in Fort Bend County for her role in September’s deadly shooting of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell,” in the professional bull riding world. The 27-year-old, originally from Fresno, Texas, was...
Family calls for justice after man’s murder at convenience store in Houston’s northside
HOUSTON – Family and friends gathered Saturday night to remember 26-year-old James Durr during a candlelight vigil just north of downtown. Durr was shot and killed on Jan. 4 at a gas station near the intersection of Hogan and Fulton Street in Houston’s Northside area. Houston police said...
CLICK2WIN: Sam Houston Race Park Winner’s Circle Experience for 4
We’ve teamed up with Sam Houston Race Park to give one lucky winner the chance to win a Winner’s Circle Experience for 4. Scroll down now and enter to win. The Winner’s Circle Experience is open for lunch every Saturday and Sunday during live Thoroughbred racing. Sam Houston Race Park offers guests in the Winner’s Circle a multi-tiered seating arrangement close to the action. The restaurant has a fantastic view of the track and guests will be provided a server.
Several homeowners frustrated over trash not being picked up in neighborhoods for weeks
CYPRESS – Some homeowners who live near Spring, Cyfair and Cypress are frustrated and asking for help after they say mounting trash is starting to stink up their neighborhoods. Audra Paszkowski said the trash service in her Cypress neighborhood, simply put, stinks. “We’ve had problems with it before and...
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting near METRO bus stop in north Houston
HOUSTON – A man is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left another man dead at a METRO bus stop on Friday in north Houston, police said. Desmond Deshun Green, 21, is charged with murder. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in...
Bond set at $1M for son accused of shooting mom, killing her boyfriend at west Houston home
HOUSTON – The brother of Delano Burkes, a man whose body was found at the Houston Ship Channel last year after he had gone missing, has been charged with shooting two family members. Stephen Burke appeared before a judge overnight and a judge set bond at $1,000,000. Sources tell...
Temperatures in the 80s are coming!
Tonight we could see some serious FOG! Temperatures will stay mild but it will look a bit spooky outside! Plan for extra time for your morning commute. Although it will start foggy, conditions will be spectacular Tuesday afternoon! High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies. We’ll...
After nearly 3-decades on death row, former Missouri City safety officer faces execution
HOUSTON – Barring any last-minute stays, Robert “Bob” Fratta is scheduled for execution Tuesday in Huntsville. Fratta’s execution date comes nearly 29 years after his estranged wife, Farah Fratta, was murdered. On Nov. 9, 1994 Farah had just returned to her Atascocita home when she was...
