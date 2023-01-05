Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Accident involving Semi and Amtrak train December, 27The Modern TimesLexington, NC
This Salisbury billionaire has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
WBTV
Firefighters and investigators back at scene of five alarm fire in East Spencer
EAST SPENCER N.C. (WBTV) - For years there were concerns about an old school building in East Spencer, and on Saturday night it caught fire and was destroyed. The smoke and bright orange glow in the sky could be seen for miles. Neighbors like Jenneh Cole were worried Saturday night.
Davidson Co. bakery raises money for grieving families after 3 killed in crash on NC-109
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A community is grappling with a loss after a car crash on NC-109 in Davidson County claimed the lives of three people, including two children Friday. It was an incident that rocked their community. A memorial sits off of NC-109 about a mile and a...
WBTV
Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday
Shanquella Robinson investigation: When could it end? Where does it stand?. On the day Shanquella Robinson would have been celebrating her 26th birthday, her family and friends are continuing their push for justice.
WBTV
20 Years Later: Remembering the tragic Air Midwest Flight 5481 crash in Charlotte
Shanquella Robinson investigation: When could it end? Where does it stand?. On the day Shanquella Robinson would have been celebrating her 26th birthday, her family and friends are continuing their push for justice. Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday.
Fire crews respond to 5-alarm blaze at an old school administration building in North Carolina
EAST SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A massive fire that broke out Saturday night at an old education building is under investigation, according to fire officials in the area. The Churchland Fire Department was among the area stations that responded to the five-alarm blaze after sunset at the former Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on […]
WBTV
Woman arrested, accused of stealing man’s ashes from suitcase at Charlotte Douglas Airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested for the theft of a suitcase containing the ashes of the son of two grieving parents from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Vatara Lachelle Lee was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy. David White was returning home from...
WBTV
Shanquella Robinson investigation: When could it end? Where does it stand?
Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday. A friend of Kristie Crowder, the 30-year-old bicyclist killed after being hit by a car in Plaza Midwood, is now telling us what kind of person she was.
WBTV
Pineville nursing home loses five-star rating following WBTV investigation
Shanquella Robinson investigation: When could it end? Where does it stand?. On the day Shanquella Robinson would have been celebrating her 26th birthday, her family and friends are continuing their push for justice. Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday.
WBTV
Day before birthday, family and friends of Shanquella Robinson release balloons, call for justice
The 2023 annual American Football Coaches Association National Convention began on Sunday at the Charlotte Convention Center.
Police Believe North Carolina Mother Left Home County After 11-Year-Old Madalina Cojocari Went Missing
It was allegedly almost a month before North Carolina mother Diana Cojocari reported her daughter Madalina Cojocari missing, and now cops suggest this adult left their home county in the intervening days. The Cojocaris lived with the child’s stepfather Christopher Palmiter in the Mecklenburg County town of Cornelius, north of...
4 men facing charges in Winston-Salem Target fight that led to gunfire inside store
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Warrants for arrest have been issued for four men involved in a fight that led to gunfire inside a Winston-Salem Target last summer. The incident happened on June 28 at the retail store on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Police said three men in a group known as Dads Against Predators (DAP) "lured" a 25-year-old man to the store through the social media app Meet Up.
Randolph County community doesn’t want rock quarry on their land
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Many families in the Staley community in Randolph County are banding together to voice their concerns about a potential rock quarry that could be built on their land. The Save Our Staley Committee has been campaigning across social media and around the city to get ahead of a company that […]
Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting, sheriff says
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting death of an eastern Lincoln County woman. Investigators are searching for a person of interest in the homicide that happened at about 3:25 p.m. Monday at a home on Sherwood Lane in Denver. The investigation is...
WBTV
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive this Wednesday in Salisbury
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The fire ever Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is happening this Wednesday in Salisbury, hosted by the Salisbury Police Department. Local law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency responders are rolling up their sleeves and encouraging the community to do the same. The event is happening from noon until 4:30 p.m.
‘Been a nightmare’: Concord family says flooding bad for home, dangerous for their dogs
CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord family says they’ve had problems with flooding, which has led to another issue that could be dangerous for their dogs. Shaun Hamilton says, “When it rains, you shouldn’t have to panic.”. He and his wife say the water doesn’t drain well...
WBTV
Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place in Denver on Monday afternoon. Deputies say the fatal shooting took place around 3:25 p.m. in the 6300 block of Sherwood Lane. The victim was a woman but her identity has not been released at this time.
Busy Concord road opens after closing due to crash
CONCORD, N.C. — Part of a Concord road closed Sunday morning after a vehicle crash damaged a power pole, according to the Concord Police Department. Police said the crash happened before 8 a.m. on Cabarrus Avenue between Valley and Kerr. That portion of the road was closed for over five hours.
WBTV
Police trying to identify suspects involved in Frankie’s Fun Park shooting
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Huntersville Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park. The shooting was reported at 10:10 p.m. in the parking lot. Officers said there had previously been an argument between two parties. Video surveillance captured the suspect(s) leaving the building and getting...
davidsonlocal.com
Residential fire on E. Second St. in Lexington, LFD investigates
LEXINGTON, NC – On Jan. 5th at approximately 6:58 am, the City of Lexington Fire Department responded to a residential fire on East Second Street. As crews arrived at the vacant single-family home, they saw smoke and heavy fire. Crews deployed attack lines to extinguish the fire and protect adjacent structures.
cn2.com
“Nothing Can Be Done to Save Our Son,” says the Father of 12 Year Old Hit by Car
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The father of a 12 year old boy, hit by a car in Rock Hill told CN2 he’s been told by doctors nothing can be done to save his son. The father of Isaiah Domenech told CN2’s Renee O’Neil by phone they’re still at Levine Children’s Hospital on this Friday night.
