Delaware County, PA

WDEL 1150AM

New Castle man arrested in connection with shots fired in Middletown

An 18-year New Castle man was arrested early Sunday morning following a report of shots being fired in Middletown. Police said they responded to Plymouth Place around 2 a.m. for a report of gunfire. While canvassing the area they found a vehicle in a nearby convenience store parking lot with...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Police and Loved Ones Search for Missing Montgomery County Mom

Loved ones are searching for a Montgomery County mother who has been missing for several days. Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, Pennsylvania, was last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, by her friend and business partner Antonio “Blair” Watts-Richardson. Watts-Richardson told NBC10 he was with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 Dead, 1 Hurt in Quadruple Shooting in Northeast Philadelphia

Three people were killed and one other person was injured in a quadruple shooting in Northeast Philadelphia Monday night. The shooting occurred at Rowland Avenue and Guilford Street. Police said four people in all were shot. Three of the victims died from their injuries. Police have not yet revealed the condition of the fourth victim.
Daily Voice

Jennifer Brown: Search For Missing Montco Mom Intensifies

Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom who suddenly vanished last week, is still missing — and loved ones are ramping up their efforts to bring her home safely. Brown, a 43-year-old Royersford resident, was supposed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, as Daily Voice has reported. She was last seen by a friend at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities have said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Man For Threatening Coworkers With a Gun

The Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Ryan Book of Newark, Delaware for threatening his coworkers with a handgun during an argument that occurred yesterday morning. On January 7, 2023, […] The post Troopers Arrest Man For Threatening Coworkers With a Gun appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEWARK, DE
Daily Voice

Man Dead In Double Camden Shooting

A 31-year-old South Jersey man was killed and a 20-year-old injured in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 7, authorities said.Eric Cecilia, of Leesburg, and the other victim were shot on the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden around 8:45 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camd…
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
nccpdnews.com

MAILBOXES VANDALIZED IN MILLWOOD COMMUNITY – MIDDLETOWN

(Middletown, DE 19709) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a string of criminal mischiefs that occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the community of Millwood – Middletown in reference to multiple vandalism reports. Upon arrival, it was discovered that 8 separate mailboxes and one vehicle were damaged. The incidents occurred at several homes on Millwood Drive and Marley Road during the overnight hours.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Say Man Pointed Gun At Coworkers

The Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Ryan Book of Newark, Delaware for threatening his coworkers with a handgun during an argument that occurred yesterday morning. Officials said on January 7, 2023, at approximately 11:38 a.m., troopers responded to the Furniture Barn located at 791 South Dupont Highway in New...
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

Man, woman arrested in Texas for Montgomery County murder

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people were arrested in Texas Friday in connection to a murder last month in Norristown according to the Montgomery County District Attorney.Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, and Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, both of Norristown, were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Harris County, Texas for second-degree murder, conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking, access device fraud, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and other charges in relation to the death of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona, 23, of Woodhaven, N.Y.Norristown police went to the area of Stony Creek Office Center on Dec. 17 after reports of a man dead under the Stony Creek...
NORRISTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct

READING, Pa. - A man was found dead underneath the Pendora Viaduct in Reading. Police say they got an anonymous call on Saturday about the man. He's believed to be in his 50s. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
READING, PA

