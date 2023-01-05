Read full article on original website
Related
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle man arrested in connection with shots fired in Middletown
An 18-year New Castle man was arrested early Sunday morning following a report of shots being fired in Middletown. Police said they responded to Plymouth Place around 2 a.m. for a report of gunfire. While canvassing the area they found a vehicle in a nearby convenience store parking lot with...
2 teens charged for carjacking at Pa. Walmart with woman inside
Authorities have finally nabbed the suspects on Friday in connection with a carjacking at a Walmart parking lot in Upper Merion Township, reports said. According to police, the suspects are teenaged girls and are the ages of just 13 and 14-years-old. The carjacking took place Monday evening at the Walmart...
NBC Philadelphia
Police and Loved Ones Search for Missing Montgomery County Mom
Loved ones are searching for a Montgomery County mother who has been missing for several days. Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, Pennsylvania, was last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, by her friend and business partner Antonio “Blair” Watts-Richardson. Watts-Richardson told NBC10 he was with...
Police arrest 2 people in connection with Norristown murder
Officials tracked down Ana Gonzalez-Munguia and Erick Galo-Ponce in Harris County, Texas. They will be extradited to Montgomery County to face charges of theft and the second-degree murder of 23-year-old Nilsson Velazquez-Cardona.
Police: Man in custody after firing shot outside Philadelphia City Hall
Witnesses told police and Action News that a male driver got out of the car and fired at least one shot into the air.
Man killed in Frankford bar shooting identified; another man remains in critical condition
According to police, the shooting happened inside Quinn's II Irish Pub. One man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.
NBC Philadelphia
3 Dead, 1 Hurt in Quadruple Shooting in Northeast Philadelphia
Three people were killed and one other person was injured in a quadruple shooting in Northeast Philadelphia Monday night. The shooting occurred at Rowland Avenue and Guilford Street. Police said four people in all were shot. Three of the victims died from their injuries. Police have not yet revealed the condition of the fourth victim.
Jennifer Brown: Search For Missing Montco Mom Intensifies
Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom who suddenly vanished last week, is still missing — and loved ones are ramping up their efforts to bring her home safely. Brown, a 43-year-old Royersford resident, was supposed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, as Daily Voice has reported. She was last seen by a friend at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities have said.
fox29.com
Philadelphia man turns himself in after 21-year-old shot to death in Woodbury home, officials say
WOODBURY, N.J. - An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a 21-year-old man in South Jersey last week, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. Tyler McKinney, 22, was wanted by police after a man was found shot to death inside a home on Franklin and Wallace streets on January 4.
fox29.com
Officials: Man arrested for robbing Cherry Hill bank at gunpoint, fleeing with over $76k in cash
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - A bank robber is in custody after stealing more than $76,000 and holding employees at gunpoint, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. William Ray, 42, is accused of robbing Investors Bank on Route 70 in Cherry Hill in broad daylight on December 22. Officials say...
Troopers Arrest Man For Threatening Coworkers With a Gun
The Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Ryan Book of Newark, Delaware for threatening his coworkers with a handgun during an argument that occurred yesterday morning. On January 7, 2023, […] The post Troopers Arrest Man For Threatening Coworkers With a Gun appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
fox29.com
Police: Man in custody after shooting erupts near Philadelphia City Hall during morning commute
PHILADELPHIA - Chaotic scenes in Center City Monday morning after a shooting completely shutdown several areas surrounding Philadelphia's City Hall. Multiple squad cars responded to the intersection of 15th and Market near Dilworth Park around 8 a.m. as commuters tried to make their way into work. Witnesses told police a...
Man Dead In Double Camden Shooting
A 31-year-old South Jersey man was killed and a 20-year-old injured in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 7, authorities said.Eric Cecilia, of Leesburg, and the other victim were shot on the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden around 8:45 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camd…
nccpdnews.com
MAILBOXES VANDALIZED IN MILLWOOD COMMUNITY – MIDDLETOWN
(Middletown, DE 19709) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a string of criminal mischiefs that occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the community of Millwood – Middletown in reference to multiple vandalism reports. Upon arrival, it was discovered that 8 separate mailboxes and one vehicle were damaged. The incidents occurred at several homes on Millwood Drive and Marley Road during the overnight hours.
WGAL
Crash causing problems on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. — There were delays on a stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Monday in Chester County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. There was a crash in the westbound lanes of the Pa. Turnpike I-276 between Willow Grove and Virginia Drive. The crash has since been cleared...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Say Man Pointed Gun At Coworkers
The Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Ryan Book of Newark, Delaware for threatening his coworkers with a handgun during an argument that occurred yesterday morning. Officials said on January 7, 2023, at approximately 11:38 a.m., troopers responded to the Furniture Barn located at 791 South Dupont Highway in New...
fox29.com
Double shooting in West Oak Lane critically injures 1 man, police say
WEST OAK LANE - Two men have been hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a shooting in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened late Sunday afternoon, after 4:30, on the street, near 66th Avenue and Limekiln Pike. A 38-year-old man took three bullets to his...
Man, woman arrested in Texas for Montgomery County murder
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people were arrested in Texas Friday in connection to a murder last month in Norristown according to the Montgomery County District Attorney.Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, and Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, both of Norristown, were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Harris County, Texas for second-degree murder, conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking, access device fraud, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and other charges in relation to the death of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona, 23, of Woodhaven, N.Y.Norristown police went to the area of Stony Creek Office Center on Dec. 17 after reports of a man dead under the Stony Creek...
fox29.com
Police: 2 teen girls arrested after car stolen with passenger inside from Upper Merion parking lot
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A carjacking turned kidnapping of a 54-year-old woman has ended with the arrest of two teenage girls. The girls, ages 13 and 14, are accused of stealing a car from a Walmart parking lot in Upper Merion Township earlier this week with the woman still inside.
WFMZ-TV Online
Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct
READING, Pa. - A man was found dead underneath the Pendora Viaduct in Reading. Police say they got an anonymous call on Saturday about the man. He's believed to be in his 50s. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
