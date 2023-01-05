Read full article on original website
Leatherwood Elementary to use ‘emergency day’ after water outage
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leatherwood Elementary School will be closed Monday, January 9, for an ‘emergency day.’. Perry County Superintendent Kent Campbell announced on his Facebook page that the school is suffering from a water outage. Students and staff will not report that day, and staff will make...
Harlan County Extension Office offers Mountain Zoom Series
Those looking for a way to learn about a variety of subjects from the comfort of their own home have the option to do so via a program offered by the Harlan County Cooperative Extension Service, with the Mountain Zoom Series offering online sessions on topics including gardening, community crisis response, and heirloom vegetables.
Whitley Co. school on soft lockdown as precaution, superintendent says
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a Whitley County School being placed on a soft lockdown. Whitley County School District officials said Pleasant View Elementary School was placed on a soft lock down Friday morning. They said the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “domestic...
LIHEAP Crisis enrollment period open now through March 31st
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with Community Action Agencies across the mountains announced the crisis component for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is now open. Rick Baker, the LKLP executive director who oversees the operation in Leslie, Knott, Letcher and Perry County, told WYMT’s...
New EKY recovery center celebrates first two graduates
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Beacons of Hope Women’s Residential Treatment Center in Hazard opened its doors for the first time last year, welcoming several women seeking recovery. Now, the facility is celebrating its first two graduates. Perry County native Deanna Stidham was in active addiction for 15 years;...
Harlan Enterprise welcomes new publisher
Bluegrass Newsmedia today announced that Jeff Kuerzi has been appointed president and publisher of Bluegrass Newsmedia and LocalDigitalKY. Bluegrass Newsmedia consists of the Danville Advocate Messenger, Winchester Sun, Stanford Interior Journal, Jessamine Journal, Harlan Enterprise and Middlesboro News, all in Kentucky and the Claiborne Progress in Tazwell, Tennessee. LocalDigitalKY, newly launched in 2022, provides digital marketing services to small businesses and enterprise customers alike, focused primarily in central and eastern Kentucky.
Safety Alert: Individual installs blue lights on vehicle, is stopping vehicles in Laurel County
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office issued a safety alert on Sunday as an individual has installed blue lights in their vehicle and is stopping drivers.
Semi-truck fire on I-81 in Hamblen County
A vehicle fire in Hamblen County was shown on the Tennessee Department of Transportation map Sunday morning.
Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening. Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
Vehicle fatality in Laurel County
From WRIL - Early Saturday morning January 7, 2022, there was a fatal accident on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Laurel County. The accident happened at the intersection with KY 192 near London coming from Manchester. An eye witness tells us they saw three vehicles at the scene, but at...
Kentucky man racks up multiple charges after Floyd County traffic stop
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — One Kentucky man is facing several drug-related charges after he was pulled over in the Prestonsburg area on Saturday. Prestonsburg Police Department says Officer J. Arms stopped a 2006 Buick Lacross for a traffic violation. The officer found methamphetamine and heroin in the vehicle, police say. Authorities say that Earl […]
TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
2 men wanted after escaping Laurel County deputies
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is seeking help locating two men who eluded authorities on Sunday.
Laurel County Woman Arrested For Fraudulent Use Of A Credit Card
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Julia Rae Davis age 57 of Paris, KY on Thursday afternoon January 5, 2023 at approximately 3:20 PM. The arrest occurred at a motel in southern Laurel County approximately 9 miles South of London after Sgt. Mehler was dispatched to a complaint of illegal use of a debit/credit card and that the person allegedly using it was staying there.
No serious injuries following crash involving horse on Interstate 75
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was an unusual start to the day Sunday for some drivers on a major interstate in our region. Early Sunday morning, Whitley County sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash involving a horse on Interstate 75 near the 21 mile marker. Police believe...
Traffic stop in Pineville yields drugs and trafficking charges for a Tennessee man
On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 2:50pm, Pineville Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Ford Taurus after it was seen not giving turn signals on two separate occasions at Long's Pic Pac. After making contact with the driver, 58-year-old Howard Wilson of Russellville, Tennessee, and...
One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is injured and another is facing charges following what police are calling a violent assault in Wise County. Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post their office was called to the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound on Tuesday.
Two killed in Breathitt Co. crash
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men were killed in a Breathitt County crash on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they received a call of a single-vehicle accident on KY 1098 in the Southfork community Thursday night. KSP says their investigation indicated that 31-year-old Chad Hardin was driving a Chevrolet...
Whitley County Sheriff’s Office looking for man in connection with shooting
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a man they say should be considered “armed and dangerous.”. Sheriff Bill Elliotte, several sheriff’s deputies, several officers from the Williamsburg Police Department and troopers with Kentucky State Police are searching the Little Wolf Creek area in search of 25-year-old Brady Bowman from Pleasant View.
1 person ‘pinned’ after crash in New Tazewell
Crews worked to rescue a person who was "pinned" after a car crash in New Tazewell Friday.
