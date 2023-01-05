ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dotesports.com

Twitch goes down partly as users report widespread outage

The mega streaming platform Twitch went down for a majority of users today, with numerous people reporting that the site was not working for them. Twitch confirmed the outage itself on its Twitch support channel on Twitter and confirmed that it was investigating the issue. Users first started reporting issues with Twitch around 12pm CT, with the problems still present an hour later.
TechCrunch

Twitch experiences an outage for the second time in a week

The popular livestreaming service Twitch is experiencing an outage for the second time this week. Around 3 p.m. EST on Thursday afternoon, many creators who were live on Twitch were cut off in the middle of their streams. “We are aware of issues with the site and our teams are...
ZDNet

How to get notifications from Google Calendar so you never miss a meeting or event

When was the last time you missed a meeting or event you had in your Google Calendar? It's happened to me on plenty of occasions… or at least it did before I took the time to configure notifications for the Google calendars I depend on. Prior to that, I had to depend on my memory or constantly glance at my calendar to see what was next. And given how much I depend on Google Calendar, there has always been a lot to miss.
Scary Mommy

A Roomba Took Video Of A Woman Using The Bathroom — And Screenshots Ended Up Online

Roombas, or any other robot vacuum for that matter, can be a lifesaver for parents who have too much to juggle and need a little assistance cleaning up the house. But for every technological convenience and “lifesaver” granted to us, there seems to be increasingly insidious tradeoffs when it comes to allowing smart devices to monitor and collect data in multiple ways.
Android Headlines

How to use VPN like a pro on Android

Nowadays, our phones are indispensable. We rely on them for everything from getting about the city to cyberstalking. Therefore, a virtual private network (VPN) is an excellent way to protect your online privacy, but how do you set one up on an Android device? Fortunately, the steps are outlined here to make your life much easier. Everything from installing a VPN app to the features you should look for in a VPN app is detailed in the post.
Engadget

How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts

It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
CNET

I Have 5G on My Phone at Home, So Why Can't I Get 5G Home Internet?

It's been a few years since 5G started rolling out, but I must confess, as we enter 2023, sometimes it still baffles me. One of the questions I'm often asked is, "My provider says I can't get its 5G home internet service -- even though when I'm at home, I can get 5G on my phone. Why not?"
americanmilitarynews.com

Google Home speakers allowed hackers to spy on users: Report

To the average user, modern technology is a benefit to our lives. We’ve become accustomed to using smart devices to make our lives easier, allowing everything from ordering our groceries to controlling our appliances. Each of these devices functions on a relatively simple API structure; plainly put: the software...
ILLINOIS STATE
brytfmonline.com

Android alert: Malware steals WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Telegram messages

The Android operating system is desirable because of its openness and wide variety of free apps in its content store. No, and despite the fact that the attack vector in this case is not the Play Store, this opening makes it a tempting target for miscreants, a reality exacerbated by its worldwide user base, potential targets.
TechRadar

Google Maps just got a huge update for Wear OS smartwatches

Google Maps just got a massive upgrade for Wear OS smartwatches: it can now work without a smartphone, provided you have an LTE model with a cellular network. Those of you using some of the best Wear OS smartwatches out there – the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE model or the Google Pixel Watch LTE – can get navigation data from Google Maps without needing to pair your watch with a smartphone. That means the next time you want to head out on a stroll, a jog, or a bike ride you won’t need to take your phone with you to know where you’re going.
Android Headlines

Twitter is blocking people from posting about Mastodon

Since Elon Musk successfully purchased Twitter, the company has been facing some rather severe issues. Because of this, a ton of people have been leaving the platform and flocking over to another microblogging platform called Mastodon. This platform has seen exponential growth in its user base, and apparently, the bird app does not like that. According to BBC, Twitter is blocking people from posting links from Mastodon.
CNET

Chromecast With Google TV Is Just $20 Right Now, Its Best Price Yet

More and more movies and TV shows are exclusively available through streaming services. If you've been considering investing in a media streamer, you can snag Chromecast with Google TV HD -- one of our picks for best streaming devices for 2023 -- for just $20. That's a 33% discount. However, this offer won't last long, so be sure to get your order in soon if you want to nab one for your place at this price.
Android Police

Here's your up-close and personal look at Google's Android experience at CES

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your favorite tech companies are kicking off 2023 with CES in Las Vegas. The entire show is a spectacle, with participating companies showing off the latest tech of all kinds — from everyday products like phones and tablets to slightly stranger fare like a connected urinalysis device and battery-powered TVs.
TechRadar

Adobe is almost definitely using your content to train AI

Art and AI have been hitting the headlines again - but this time, it’s not about robot-generated masterpieces. Instead, it’s Adobe’s content analysis policy in the firing line. Social media users highlighted how the Photoshop developer uses content saved on its servers: it appears Adobe may be using it to train AI.

