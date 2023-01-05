Read full article on original website
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
dotesports.com
Twitch goes down partly as users report widespread outage
The mega streaming platform Twitch went down for a majority of users today, with numerous people reporting that the site was not working for them. Twitch confirmed the outage itself on its Twitch support channel on Twitter and confirmed that it was investigating the issue. Users first started reporting issues with Twitch around 12pm CT, with the problems still present an hour later.
People are just noticing game-changing Android trick that could save you hundreds
LOSING your Android phone can be a costly nightmare – but it needn't be. If you've ever misplaced your pricey mobile, you'll know that it can be a pain to find. Maybe you've left it on silent so calling it won't work. And if you're misplaced it far from...
TechCrunch
Twitch experiences an outage for the second time in a week
The popular livestreaming service Twitch is experiencing an outage for the second time this week. Around 3 p.m. EST on Thursday afternoon, many creators who were live on Twitch were cut off in the middle of their streams. “We are aware of issues with the site and our teams are...
ZDNet
How to get notifications from Google Calendar so you never miss a meeting or event
When was the last time you missed a meeting or event you had in your Google Calendar? It's happened to me on plenty of occasions… or at least it did before I took the time to configure notifications for the Google calendars I depend on. Prior to that, I had to depend on my memory or constantly glance at my calendar to see what was next. And given how much I depend on Google Calendar, there has always been a lot to miss.
Millions of Netflix users warned they’ll have to pay extra if caught doing popular trick ‘next year’
NETFLIX has been threatening for a while to end password sharing and it looks like the crackdown will properly start as soon as next year. It's thought more than 100million users watch the popular streaming service with an account that doesn't belong to them. And after a tough year of...
A Roomba Took Video Of A Woman Using The Bathroom — And Screenshots Ended Up Online
Roombas, or any other robot vacuum for that matter, can be a lifesaver for parents who have too much to juggle and need a little assistance cleaning up the house. But for every technological convenience and “lifesaver” granted to us, there seems to be increasingly insidious tradeoffs when it comes to allowing smart devices to monitor and collect data in multiple ways.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Android Headlines
How to use VPN like a pro on Android
Nowadays, our phones are indispensable. We rely on them for everything from getting about the city to cyberstalking. Therefore, a virtual private network (VPN) is an excellent way to protect your online privacy, but how do you set one up on an Android device? Fortunately, the steps are outlined here to make your life much easier. Everything from installing a VPN app to the features you should look for in a VPN app is detailed in the post.
Engadget
How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts
It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
CNET
I Have 5G on My Phone at Home, So Why Can't I Get 5G Home Internet?
It's been a few years since 5G started rolling out, but I must confess, as we enter 2023, sometimes it still baffles me. One of the questions I'm often asked is, "My provider says I can't get its 5G home internet service -- even though when I'm at home, I can get 5G on my phone. Why not?"
americanmilitarynews.com
Google Home speakers allowed hackers to spy on users: Report
To the average user, modern technology is a benefit to our lives. We’ve become accustomed to using smart devices to make our lives easier, allowing everything from ordering our groceries to controlling our appliances. Each of these devices functions on a relatively simple API structure; plainly put: the software...
brytfmonline.com
Android alert: Malware steals WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Telegram messages
The Android operating system is desirable because of its openness and wide variety of free apps in its content store. No, and despite the fact that the attack vector in this case is not the Play Store, this opening makes it a tempting target for miscreants, a reality exacerbated by its worldwide user base, potential targets.
TechRadar
Google Maps just got a huge update for Wear OS smartwatches
Google Maps just got a massive upgrade for Wear OS smartwatches: it can now work without a smartphone, provided you have an LTE model with a cellular network. Those of you using some of the best Wear OS smartwatches out there – the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE model or the Google Pixel Watch LTE – can get navigation data from Google Maps without needing to pair your watch with a smartphone. That means the next time you want to head out on a stroll, a jog, or a bike ride you won’t need to take your phone with you to know where you’re going.
Android Headlines
Twitter is blocking people from posting about Mastodon
Since Elon Musk successfully purchased Twitter, the company has been facing some rather severe issues. Because of this, a ton of people have been leaving the platform and flocking over to another microblogging platform called Mastodon. This platform has seen exponential growth in its user base, and apparently, the bird app does not like that. According to BBC, Twitter is blocking people from posting links from Mastodon.
CNET
Chromecast With Google TV Is Just $20 Right Now, Its Best Price Yet
More and more movies and TV shows are exclusively available through streaming services. If you've been considering investing in a media streamer, you can snag Chromecast with Google TV HD -- one of our picks for best streaming devices for 2023 -- for just $20. That's a 33% discount. However, this offer won't last long, so be sure to get your order in soon if you want to nab one for your place at this price.
Here's your up-close and personal look at Google's Android experience at CES
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your favorite tech companies are kicking off 2023 with CES in Las Vegas. The entire show is a spectacle, with participating companies showing off the latest tech of all kinds — from everyday products like phones and tablets to slightly stranger fare like a connected urinalysis device and battery-powered TVs.
TechRadar
Adobe is almost definitely using your content to train AI
Art and AI have been hitting the headlines again - but this time, it’s not about robot-generated masterpieces. Instead, it’s Adobe’s content analysis policy in the firing line. Social media users highlighted how the Photoshop developer uses content saved on its servers: it appears Adobe may be using it to train AI.
Android warning as camera glass is shattering ‘for no reason’ on certain smartphones – see what devices are affected
ANDROID users have noticed a strange coincidence, sharing that their smartphone’s rear camera has been mysteriously bursting. Users all over social media have been reporting this issue with certain Android smartphone devices. The complaints are being sent to Google, with various Pixel 7 smartphone users claiming that their rear...
How to use Apple's FaceTime on a Windows PC
Apple now lets outsiders use its closely guarded FaceTime video chat platform! Hooray! But if you're on a Windows PC there are, predictably, some hoops to jump through first.
