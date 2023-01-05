ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

Suspect arrested in 2019 DC murder case

D.C. police arrested a Prince George’s County, Maryland, man in connection to a 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast D.C. Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, was charged with first degree murder while armed with an unlicensed firearm in the death of 16-year-old Steffen Brathwaite. On Sept. 10, 2019,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Police: Northeast DC homeowner fatally shoots 13-year-old boy

A homeowner in Northeast D.C. shot and killed a 13-year-old boy in the early morning hours on Saturday after witnessing him breaking into vehicles, police claim. The homeowner allegedly shot the boy, later identified as Karon Blake of Northeast D.C., during a confrontation with a registered firearm. D.C. police said...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Georgetown plays Seton Hall on 3-game home skid

Seton Hall Pirates (9-8, 2-4 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-12, 0-6 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -8.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown aims to end its three-game home skid with a win over Seton Hall. The Hoyas have gone 4-6 in home games. Georgetown is 4- when...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

