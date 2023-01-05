The head of Qatar’s sporting investment group has held talks with Tottenham amid plans to significantly increase the gulf state’s sporting portfolio after the World Cup. Sources close to Nasser al-Khelaifi, the chairman of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and president of Paris Saint-Germain, have confirmed that he met Daniel Levy, the chairman of Tottenham, in London last week. However, reports also linking QSI with a potential move for Liverpool or Manchester United have been described as wide of the mark at this stage.

