Texas fires head coach Chris Beard; Rodney Terry takes over

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Suspended Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was fired on Thursday, with assistant coach Rodney Terry continuing to fill the head coach position for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

Chris Del Conte, Texas' vice president and athletic director, announced the decision in a statement.

