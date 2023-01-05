Changes in the brewing business • Stone Brewing Company’s Napa location closed its downtown restaurant and brew pub October 2021 after a legal dispute with its landlord over pandemic rent payments. Last June, Escondido-based Stone Brewing was purchased by Sapporo USA for $165 million. • Marin Brewing Company closed its Larkspur pub in January 2022. The operators cited rising rent and lost income. • Steele & Hops in Santa Rosa, with a restaurant and brewery, closed July 3, 2022. Owners blamed declining sales. • No Quarter Brewing Company in Windsor closed on July 31, 2022. Owners said, “COVID-19 won this battle.” • Grav South Brewing Company in Cotati closed Nov. 13, 2022, citing lack of recovery after pandemic. • Bear Republic Brewing Company closed its Rohnert Park pub on Dec. 11, with operators stating it will reopen in spring 2023. • Third Street Aleworks announced it is closing its pub in Santa Rosa in when its lease expires in April 2023, after closing its kitchen to focus on wholesale beer production and its pop-up Bayou on the Bay. • Iron Springs Pub and Brewery in Fairfax was acquired by Henhouse Brewing Company in November 2021. Henhouse, based in Santa Rosa, plans to open its Fairfax brewpub in 2023. • Crooked Goat Brewing Company at The Barlow in Sebastopol opened a second pub May 2022 in Petaluma on Howard Street. With Acme Burger next door, it can offer both food and pints. • Moyans Brewing Company in Novato initially had to reduce staff and limit operations, but returned to being open every day by adding the entire brew team from Marin Brewing Company. • 3 Disciples Brewing on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa will move its tap room and beer garden to the former 2 Tread Brewing space in the Santa Rosa Plaza in spring 2023. It will have a full kitchen and mobile stage for live music. Source: The Press Democrat, Marin Independent Journal.

