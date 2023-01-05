Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Birkenstock expands American presence with the opening of its fourth US store in CaliforniaAmarie M.Marin County, CA
Wine Country Tastings Tips from a local.Nick DaviesSonoma, CA
The Mill Keeper – Multi-Vintage Affordable Napa WinesSyrah QueenNapa, CA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant in Northern California has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenForestville, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com
How these Napa, Marin, Sonoma brewpubs are staying alive following COVID disruptions
Changes in the brewing business • Stone Brewing Company’s Napa location closed its downtown restaurant and brew pub October 2021 after a legal dispute with its landlord over pandemic rent payments. Last June, Escondido-based Stone Brewing was purchased by Sapporo USA for $165 million. • Marin Brewing Company closed its Larkspur pub in January 2022. The operators cited rising rent and lost income. • Steele & Hops in Santa Rosa, with a restaurant and brewery, closed July 3, 2022. Owners blamed declining sales. • No Quarter Brewing Company in Windsor closed on July 31, 2022. Owners said, “COVID-19 won this battle.” • Grav South Brewing Company in Cotati closed Nov. 13, 2022, citing lack of recovery after pandemic. • Bear Republic Brewing Company closed its Rohnert Park pub on Dec. 11, with operators stating it will reopen in spring 2023. • Third Street Aleworks announced it is closing its pub in Santa Rosa in when its lease expires in April 2023, after closing its kitchen to focus on wholesale beer production and its pop-up Bayou on the Bay. • Iron Springs Pub and Brewery in Fairfax was acquired by Henhouse Brewing Company in November 2021. Henhouse, based in Santa Rosa, plans to open its Fairfax brewpub in 2023. • Crooked Goat Brewing Company at The Barlow in Sebastopol opened a second pub May 2022 in Petaluma on Howard Street. With Acme Burger next door, it can offer both food and pints. • Moyans Brewing Company in Novato initially had to reduce staff and limit operations, but returned to being open every day by adding the entire brew team from Marin Brewing Company. • 3 Disciples Brewing on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa will move its tap room and beer garden to the former 2 Tread Brewing space in the Santa Rosa Plaza in spring 2023. It will have a full kitchen and mobile stage for live music. Source: The Press Democrat, Marin Independent Journal.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Santa Rosa comic store opening second location in downtown Petaluma
Downtown Santa Rosa’s second-hand comic book and toy shop, The Batcave is expanding next year, opening a second location in Petaluma. Ivy’s Hideout will open in the former location of Brian’s Comics at 1 Fourth St., in Petaluma. A post on the Facebook page for the new comic book store indicates its doors will open in March.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sheriff: Evacuation orders unlikely after Russian River flooding concerns ease
Evacuation orders for those living along the lower Russian River appear to be off the table, for now, according to a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy. Residents along that section of the river between Healdsburg and Jenner have been under an evacuation warning since Wednesday: to have their go bags packed, and be ready to leave.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Planning Commission takes first look at new draft housing element
The city of Napa's Planning Commission on Thursday took its first crack at reviewing the city's new draft housing element, which became available for public review late last month. The draft plan identifies Napa's housing needs and challenges over the next eight years, along with strategies to meet those needs....
