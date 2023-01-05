ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Minette, AL

Baldwin Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple drive-by shootings

By Brett Greenberg, Blake Brown
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CfeUo_0k4po3o700

UPDATE (4:10 p.m.): Deputies said the two shootings on Nicholsville Rd. happend on Dec. 23. The two shootings in the area of Pollard Road happened on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27.

Deputies said residences and houses were struck in both areas.

“Each of these shootings occurred during night and early morning hours,” reads the release. Fortunately, no one was outside, and the vehicles were unoccupied. No one was injured during these shootings.”

Deputies said the suspects are different in Daphne and Bay Minette and the cases are not related.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirms they’re investigating several drive-by shootings that occurred in late December.

According to investigators, two drive-by shootings occurred on Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette. Two separate drive-by shootings were reported in the area of Pollard Rd. in Daphne.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

WKRG News 5 was told the incidents took place between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27. No one was injured in any of the shootings.

If you have any information that could help investigators you’re asked to contact the BCSO immediately.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. deputies investigating Monday morning shooting at Rowland Court

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning, leaving one with non-life-threatening injuries. ECSO said deputies were called to Rowland Court at Jardine Road a little after 10 a.m., for shots fired. They said upon arrival, they discovered one victim with non-life-threatening injuries. ECSO told […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Investigation continues into deadly shooting at Foley home

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Investigators were called to a home on Greenway Drive in Foley Saturday night. A family member inside was reaching out for help, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “Someone in the home called a third party. That third party is actually who called the sheriffs office,” said Lt. Andre Reid. […]
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ALEA Troopers arrest Foley man and charge him on 17 counts

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley man was arrested and charged on 17 counts for failing to stop at a traffic stop, according to police. ALEA said they were conducting a Driver’s License and Equipment checkpoint at approximately 4:13 p.m. on Saturday near Skunk Bayou when James K. Curry, 38, failed to stop on his 1996 Kawasaki motorcycle.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Attempted burglary caught on camera at Karat Patch Jewelers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An attempted burglary at Karat Patch Jewelers was caught on surveillance video. WKRG News 5 obtained footage from an employee. Mobile Police said they were called to the store on Hillcrest Road at around 4:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 in reference to a burglary alarm. Through an investigation, officers said […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man killed in two-car crash on Saturday: ALEA

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday afternoon. Officials said Jason E. Thompson, 50, was killed when his 2008 Ford Focus was hit from behind by a 2020 Ford F-250 driven by an Arkansas man. Officials also said that after […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Prichard Police investigating first homicide of 2023

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are investigating their first homicide of 2023 where a man was discovered dead in his vehicle. According to officials, George Lavon Bush, 45, was found dead in his vehicle from a gunshot wound. Officers were originally called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue, between […]
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 vehicle crash claims the life of a Mobile man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Saturday has claimed the life of a Mobile man, according to authorities. Police said Jason E. Thompson, 50, was driving his 2008 Ford Focus when a 2020 Ford F-250 driven by Michael G. Mcgraw, 41, struck him in the rear.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD says 1 stabbed during carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury after he was stabbed during a carjacking, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Johnson Road about 6:15 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the victim was sitting in his car when a known man demanded his car, pulled out a knife and stabbed him. When the victim got out of the car, the suspect drove away in it before police arrived.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
utv44.com

Prichard Police investigating after man found shot to death in car

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Prichard Police Department a man was shot to death early Saturday morning. Officers were responding to reports of shots fired at the 400 block of Prichard Avenue when they discovered a man dead in his vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound. Police...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating 1 Wednesday robbery

UPDATE (5:20 p.m.): Mobile Police said they arrested all four suspects in connection to the One Stop robbery. Diana Reigrod, 39, Trezmond Howard, 24 and a 16-year-old male juvenile were transported to Metro Jail. A 15-year-old female juvenile was transported to Strickland Youth Center. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD finds 2 wrecked, shot-up cars but no victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are left with a mystery after finding two wrecked, bullet-riddled cars on St. Stephens Road Thursday night. Officers investigating a report of shots fired responded to St. Stephens Road and Laws Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday and found two wrecked, abandoned vehicles with multiple bullet holes, authorities said. A nearby occupied residence was also struck by gunfire.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy