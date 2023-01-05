Baldwin Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple drive-by shootings

UPDATE (4:10 p.m.): Deputies said the two shootings on Nicholsville Rd. happend on Dec. 23. The two shootings in the area of Pollard Road happened on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27.

Deputies said residences and houses were struck in both areas.

“Each of these shootings occurred during night and early morning hours,” reads the release. Fortunately, no one was outside, and the vehicles were unoccupied. No one was injured during these shootings.”

Deputies said the suspects are different in Daphne and Bay Minette and the cases are not related.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirms they’re investigating several drive-by shootings that occurred in late December.

According to investigators, two drive-by shootings occurred on Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette. Two separate drive-by shootings were reported in the area of Pollard Rd. in Daphne.

WKRG News 5 was told the incidents took place between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27. No one was injured in any of the shootings.

If you have any information that could help investigators you’re asked to contact the BCSO immediately.

