Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police need help identifying felonious assault suspect
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department are in need of assistance identifying a man in with a felonious assault in Westwood. The incident took place on Dec. 15 on the 3000 block of Aquadale Lane between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. The man in question produced a gun during a fight and struck the victim several times.
WLWT 5
Disctrict Four officers are investigating a felony theft in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Officers with Cincinnati Police Department District Four are investigating a felony theft that occurred in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The theft happened on the 2490 block of Reading Road on Oct. 12 at 7:34 a.m.
WLWT 5
Police: Man arrested for shooting gun, drug trafficking in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man on charges of inducing a panic and drug trafficking in Mount Auburn. According to a Facebook post by the Cincinnati Police Department, District Four officers recently responded to two ShotSpotter activations in Mount Auburn. The ShotSpotter activations where followed by multiple...
eaglecountryonline.com
Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Fast Food Restaurant in NKY
The incident took place on Friday evening in Florence. (Florence, Ky.) – Police are investigating a shooting incident in Florence. Reports of shots fired was reported Friday evening at Taco Bell on U.S. 42. Upon arrival, officers located witnesses that stated an unknown male had fired a handgun at...
Fox 19
Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday. Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
WLWT 5
Police: Teen in custody after firing shots at Taco Bell in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — A young man is in custody after reports of shots fired at a Taco Bell in northern Kentucky. According to the Florence Police Department, on Jan. 6 around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at Taco Bell located at 8526 US 42 in Florence.
2 men dead after Dayton shooting ID’d
According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Banker Place near the intersection of Oldfield Road on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
WLWT 5
Police seeking help finding missing Cincinnati woman
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officers are asking for help finding a missing woman Monday morning. Ashley Herron, 34, was last seen and heard from on Dec. 26 on the 1600 block of Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Ms. Herron was reported missing on Jan. 8. Officers believe she...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-275 in Anderson Township
COLDSTREAM, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on east I-275 in Anderson Township has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and other emergency crews are responding to a crash on eastbound I-275 in Anderson Township Monday afternoon. Click the video player above...
Coroner: Missing Middletown man died from hypothermia
The death of a missing Middletown man has been determined accidental with hypothermia listed as the cause, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
Fox 19
Deadly shooting in Clermont County
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a shooting in Clermont County, according to the sheriff’s office. Ohio 125 remains shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia for an undetermined amount of time while detectives investigate. The shooting was reported outside in the 1700 block of State...
WLWT 5
2 injured following shooting in Roselawn, officials say
Two people are injured following an early morning shooting in Roselawn on Saturday. According to officials, it happened just after 5 a.m. on Reading Road near Summit Road. Cincinnati police say two people were hurt during an exchange of gunfire. Both people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Fox 19
Amelia murder suspect goes to court Monday
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect who authorities say confessed to gunning down a Clermont County tattoo parlor owner in broad daylight near a busy intersection Sunday morning will face a judge at 10 a.m. Monday. Michael Patrick Guilfoyle Jr., 33, is held without bond at the Clermont County Jail...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Man killed local tattoo artist because he 'disrespected him'
AMELIA, Ohio — A Batavia Township man accused of murdering a local tattoo artist was arraigned in court Monday morning on aggravated murder and aggravated robbery charges. Michael Guilfoyle, 33, is accused of shooting and killing Brian Wilson, 42, Sunday morning outside Wilson's tattoo ship, Stay Gold Tattoo, on East Ohio Pike.
Fox 19
Shooting investigation underway in Clermont County
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene investigating a shooting right now in Clermont County, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton. Ohio 125 is shut down just north of northbound Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice, he said. First responders were called to the shooting...
Fox 19
Clermont County tattoo parlor owner shot dead in dispute over money, sheriff says
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County tattoo parlor owner was shot dead Sunday after a dispute over money turned violent and found outside laying on a busy road, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Brian M. Wilson, 42, of Batavia was pronounced dead at the scene at...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported structure fire on Glendale Milford Road in Evendale
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported structure fire on Glendale Milford Road in Evandale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati's newest top cop Teresa Theetge sworn-in as CPD chief
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati CityManager Sheryl Long named Teresa Theetge as the city's next police chief in December. Theetge is a familiar face in Cincinnati. She served as the interim police chief starting in March 2022, following Chief Eliot Isaac's retirement. “Chief Theetge has dedicated decades of her life to...
WKRC
Police: Shots fired outside Florence Taco Bell over video game sale
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Shots rang out in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Florence after an altercation between two groups, police say. Officers were called to the restaurant on US 42 just after 6 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say multiple people had agreed to meet an unknown...
Comments / 0