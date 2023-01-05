Antioch woman faces felony murder charges for allegedly shooting neighbor in head

MARTINEZ, Calif. ( KRON ) — An Antioch woman is facing felony murder charges for allegedly shooting her neighbor in the head after an argument between the two women escalated in Decembe r, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Serico Justice, 37, shot Hannisha Jamiliah Willis, 31, on the afternoon of Dec. 27. Willis sustained one gunshot to the head and died later at a hospital from her injuries.

Justice was arrested on suspicion of murder by the Antioch Police Department and her case was referred to the Contra Costa County DA’s office in December. She is currently awaiting trial at the Martinez Detention Facility facing charges of felony murder with enhancement of personally and intentionally discharging a firearm.

The incident happened on the 2300 block of Mandarin Way in Antioch, where the two women lived next to each other, around 2:15 p.m., authorities said. A verbal and physical fight between the two women escalated. Antioch police officers said Justice was armed with a gun prior to the confrontation. During the fight, the firearm discharged and struck Ms. Willis in the head, Antioch Police Department officials reported .

KRON On is streaming live news now

Justice is scheduled for arraignment in Martinez on Jan. 13 at 1:30 p.m. She is held on $2 million bail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.