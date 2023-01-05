ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Antioch woman faces felony murder charges for allegedly shooting neighbor in head

By Miabelle Salzano
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H3udL_0k4pntDV00

MARTINEZ, Calif. ( KRON ) — An Antioch woman is facing felony murder charges for allegedly shooting her neighbor in the head after an argument between the two women escalated in Decembe r, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Serico Justice, 37, shot Hannisha Jamiliah Willis, 31, on the afternoon of Dec. 27. Willis sustained one gunshot to the head and died later at a hospital from her injuries.

Storm turns deadly when tree falls on home, killing toddler in Sonoma County

Justice was arrested on suspicion of murder by the Antioch Police Department and her case was referred to the Contra Costa County DA’s office in December. She is currently awaiting trial at the Martinez Detention Facility facing charges of felony murder with enhancement of personally and intentionally discharging a firearm.

The incident happened on the 2300 block of Mandarin Way in Antioch, where the two women lived next to each other, around 2:15 p.m., authorities said. A verbal and physical fight between the two women escalated. Antioch police officers said Justice was armed with a gun prior to the confrontation. During the fight, the firearm discharged and struck Ms. Willis in the head, Antioch Police Department officials reported .

KRON On is streaming live news now

Justice is scheduled for arraignment in Martinez on Jan. 13 at 1:30 p.m. She is held on $2 million bail.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 6

vandel Savage
4d ago

smh they pro fighting over sumthing dumb now one dead and ohter goim to jail for life smfu

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in November shooting death in South San Jose arrested in Idaho

SAN JOSE -- A man suspected in a November fatal shooting in San Jose was arrested in Idaho and has now been returned to San Jose to face charges.San Jose police said the shooting happened on November 18 at about 7:30 a.m. on the 10000 block of Dougherty Avenue in the Coyote Valley area of South San Jose. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators identified the suspect as 48-year-old San Jose resident Humberto Correa-Velasquez. Police said investigators obtained an arrest warrant for homicide and on December 29, Correa-Velasquez was taken into custody in Caldwell, Idaho by members of the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force. On January 6, Correa-Velasquez was extradited back to San Jose and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail. Police did not identify the victim. His was San Jose's 34th homicide of 2022. Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Sergeant Varela #3638 or Detective Montoya #3644 of the department's Homicide Unit via email: 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

$50K reward offered for arrest in June SF homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is offering $50,000 to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in a June 2022 homicide case. SFPD is trying to find the person who killed 32-year-old Samuel St. Pierre on June 19. The shooting happened at about 10:35 p.m. in the area of Alhambra […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fatal shooting in West Oakland possibly occurred during robbery

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A killing in West Oakland on Sunday may have taken place during a robbery, police said Monday. Officers went to the 2100 block of Adeline Street following a report of a robbery. The victim was injured around 10:20 a.m. and pronounced dead after officers arrived, according to police. The slaying is the second this year in Oakland. Police said they are providing no other details now, including the victim's name. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

12-year-old Oakland girl missing for days: police

OAKLAND, Calif. - A girl who is considered "at risk" has been missing from Oakland for days, police said. Tania Bernubez of Oakland was last seen Thursday around midnight in the 9800 block of Holly Street. Officials did not have a description of her clothing but said she was wearing white and blue shoes.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants

TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
TRACY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car collision kills 1, severely injures another in Orinda

ORINDA, Calif. - A man has died, and a woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after their car crashed into a tree near Orinda, officials said. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the adult female driver and the adult male passenger were traveling eastbound on SR-24 near Oak Hill Road when the car, a Toyota Yaris, left the roadway and collided with a tree in the center median, CHP of Contra Costa said.
ORINDA, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies after ‘major' crash in Los Gatos: police

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after a “major” traffic collision Sunday morning, the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department announced in a press release. The car crash happened around 9:52 a.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Belgatos Road where two vehicles collided. At least two people, including the drivers of […]
LOS GATOS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Oroville Man Dies in Vallejo Traffic Collision

Single-Vehicle Traffic Collision on I-80 Kills Passenger. An Oroville man, age 18, was a passenger in a vehicle who died in a traffic collision in Vallejo on January 5. The vehicle was being driven by another Oroville resident, age 27. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Dodge Ram the two men were in exited the roadway and struck a box truck that was disabled on the shoulder of the roadway.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly woman robbed in parked car in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery of an elderly woman that took place Friday night, according to Palo Alto police. The incident occurred at around 7:36 p.m. in the 1000 block of Tanland Drive. A woman in her 70s returned to her parked car and placed her purse on the […]
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Body of missing man found near Hwy-4, police say

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – A body was found near Highway-4 on Saturday afternoon, and police believe that it is a 19-year-old man who went missing on New Year’s Day, the Concord Police Department says. On Saturday evening, CPD announced that the department believes the body found near Hwy-4 is that of 19-year-old Damond Lazenby Jr. […]
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alleged serial San Francisco burglar apprehended: Police

SAN FRANCISCO - A suspect in a string of burglaries throughout San Francisco has been arrested, officials said. Matt Lake, 41, was arrested for a series of burglaries of businesses throughout the city for over a month. San Francisco police allege Lake is responsible for at least 10 burglaries, with four being done on the same day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesource.com

[WATCH] Doctor Charged With Attempted Murder After Driving Family 250 Feet Off Cliff

A Pasadena radiologist was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after he drove a Tesla 250 feet off a cliff in San Mateo, CA. on Monday, Jan. 2. According to the California Highway Patrol, Dharmesh A. Patel, 42, of Pasadena, his wife, 41, and two children – ages 4 and 7 – were inside the Tesla when the car plunged off the side of a cliff at a spot known as the Devil’s Slide.
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal 2022 officer-involved shooting found justified

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda District Attorney’s Office determined the officer involved in a fatal shooting in February 2022 was justified, according to a report on the incident. On Feb. 17, 2022, a victim of domestic abuse, referred to as “Jane Doe” in reports, reported that her boyfriend, Cody Chavez, had come to her […]
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Antioch woman charged in shooting death of next-door neighbor

ANTIOCH -- An Antioch woman is facing a felony murder charge with an enhancement for allegedly shooting and killing her next-door neighbor during an argument last week, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Thursday. Serico Justice, 37, is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility in lieu of $2 million bail and is awaiting arraignment for allegedly killing 31-year-old Hannisha Jamilah Willis. Police said they received calls about a fight at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way. Justice allegedly armed herself with a handgun prior to the altercation. She allegedly shot Willis once in the head during the argument. Willis later died that day at a hospital. Willis is facing one count of felony murder with an enhancement of personally and intentionally discharging a firearm. She is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in Contra Costa County Superior Court in Martinez, prosecutors said.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Missing Concord teen found dead near highway: Police

CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police publicly confirmed the body discovered on the side of Highway 4 Saturday afternoon to be missing teenager Damond Lazenby Jr. Lazenby, 19 and a Pittsburg resident, was declared missing after last being seen in the early hours of New Year's Day, officials said. Family members...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy