Madera County swears in new district supervisors

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Madera County held a swearing-in ceremony at the first Board of Supervisor meeting of 2023 on Tuesday for all the elected officials that had been elected in the November 2022 election.

Two new Madera County Board of Supervisors were sworn into office. District 1 Supervisor Jordan Wamhoff was sworn in by Rebecca Martinez, County Clerk/Recorder/Registrar. He succeeds Brett Fraizer, who was also sworn in as the new Madera County Assessor. Wamhoff moved to Madera 15 years ago and lives in Madera Ranchos with his wife and three children.

District 5 Supervisor Bobby Macaulay was sworn into office by his father. He succeeds Tom Wheeler, who retired after four terns and 16 years as supervisor for District 5. Supervisor Macaulay currently lives in North Fork. Prior to his election, he worked as chief of staff to Supervisor Wheeler.

Other elected officials sworn in were David Rodger as District 2 supervisor, David Richstone as auditor/controller, Rebecca Martinez as county clerk/recorder/registrar, Sally Moreno as district attorney, Tyson Pogue as sheriff and Tracy Kennedy as treasurer-tax collector.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.