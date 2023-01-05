Read full article on original website
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
Unclaimed cash checks are going out! How to search your name & get your money for free
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I got a message over the weekend from a WFMY News 2 co-worker: My NCcash.com check came!!!!. Four exclamation points, that's serious! So, who cashed in and was excited about it? Our own Eric Chilton. Yes, he got a check for unclaimed cash. 2 Wants To...
Nicholas Snead found dead in Greensboro creek: Chief Thompson discusses case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The investigation continues into the death of 20-year-old man from High Point who disappeared shortly before Christmas. Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson answered questions about the case. Officers found Nicholas Snead inside his overturned car in Buffalo Creek Friday. He disappeared on December 23 when his...
Man shot in North Carolina parking deck: police
A man was shot in the vicinity of a parking deck in Downtown Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
PTI offers TSA PreCheck event to help with the recent demand
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Piedmont Triad International Airport is offering TSA PreCheck enrollment sessions from January 9th through the 13th. The group, Idemia, is the one to put on the enrollment sessions. Senior Federal Marketing Director of Idemia, Jessie Hillenbrand, said this will help with the recent demand for TSA PreCheck in the Triad.
Treadmills, Ellipticals & fitness trackers: Best buys in January
GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you feel as if some of your 2023 resolutions have already started to go by the wayside, don’t fret just yet. Consumer Reports reveals the best products to buy this month that will help you reach your goals and won’t wallop your wallet.
4 men facing charges in Winston-Salem Target fight that led to gunfire inside store
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Warrants for arrest have been issued for four men involved in a fight that led to gunfire inside a Winston-Salem Target last summer. The incident happened on June 28 at the retail store on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Police said three men in a group known as Dads Against Predators (DAP) "lured" a 25-year-old man to the store through the social media app Meet Up.
abc45.com
Arrest Warrants Issued for Hanes Mall Blvd. Target Shooting Investigation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston Salem Police Department’s Firearms Investigation and Intelligence Unit/Gun Crime Reduction Unit has continued to investigate the shooting that took place on June 28 at the Target located at 1040 Hanes Mall Blvd. Three of the four individuals were from Dads Against Predators (D.A.P) and the fourth person was the victim of an assault made at the Target store.
North Carolina Man 'Dropped To The Floor' After Massive Lottery Win
He couldn't believe his luck when his wife told him he won.
WXII 12
City of Winston-Salem asks for community input in hiring of police chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem asks for community input when looking for new police chief. The city manager's office will hold two public forums in January about the hiring of a new police chief. The first will be held at the St. John CME Church on Northwest Crawford Place on...
WRAL
Sky 5 flies over aftermath of Orange County fire
Firefighters on Monday responded to a deadly house fire in Orange County. Firefighters on Monday responded to a deadly house fire in Orange County. Photographer: Edward WilsonWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
5 dead, including 3 children, in High Point murder-suicide
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Five people are dead after a murder-suicide in High Point. High Point police responded to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive to find a man and a woman screaming for help around 7:00 a.m. Saturday. "Officers did force entry into the home and went...
Does your house have lead pipes?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — City of Greensboro is requesting help to identify underground lead pipes on private property, including residences and businesses. On the city's website, residents using Greensboro water can find step-by-step instructions on locating your service line, identifying the material of the pipe, and reporting the findings to the city.
WBTV
Rowan Co. radio station moving to new spot on the dial
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular local radio station is preparing to make a move to a new spot on the FM dial. Memories Radio, the FM side of WSAT 1280 AM in Salisbury, will move from 103.3 FM to a new spot at 101.7 FM. Station manager and...
City, business owner in debate over sign on historic building in downtown Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A new business moved into an old historic building and now a sign is causing a stir. The owner of Roar, a dining and entertainment district in Downtown Winston-Salem, says that the city isn’t keeping its promises to the business. City leaders say that it’s the business that isn’t playing fair. […]
Man stabbed to death in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after he was stabbed in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem police arrived at W. 13th Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning to find Christopher Lewayne Salley Jr., 28, in a parking lot with a stab wound to his upper torso. He was dead at the scene.
Skimmers found at two NC Walmart locations: Protecting your debit, credit cards and your financial identity
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police found one skimming device found at each of the two High Point Walmart locations this week, but really, skimming can happen any place you swipe your card. PROTECTING YOUR DEBIT CARD. When it comes to your debit card, you need to monitor your account weekly...
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
Davidson Co. bakery raises money for grieving families after 3 killed in crash on NC-109
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A community is grappling with a loss after a car crash on NC-109 in Davidson County claimed the lives of three people, including two children Friday. It was an incident that rocked their community. A memorial sits off of NC-109 about a mile and a...
Armed robbery at Family Dollar in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Greensboro business Friday night. Greensboro police got a call around 8:58 p.m. to the Family Dollar on 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to an attempted robbery of the business. A man with a gun...
Randolph County community doesn’t want rock quarry on their land
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Many families in the Staley community in Randolph County are banding together to voice their concerns about a potential rock quarry that could be built on their land. The Save Our Staley Committee has been campaigning across social media and around the city to get ahead of a company that […]
