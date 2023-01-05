ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The No. 21 New Mexico men’s basketball team dropped its first home game of the season with an 84-77 loss to UNLV Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 15,424, the largest at The Pit since 2009. The Lobos (14-2, 2-2) had their 12-game home win streak snapped, while the Runnin’ Rebels (12-3, 1-2) recorded their second ranked win of the season.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO