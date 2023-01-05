ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Lobos Cap Unbeaten Non-Conference Slate with 82-75 win Over Oral Roberts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team completed an undefeated non-conference schedule with an 82-75 win over Summit League favorite Oral Roberts on Monday night in The Pit. The Lobos (15-2, 2-2 MW) went 13-0 in the non-conference, their fourth perfect non-conference season, while snapping the Golden Eagles’ (13-4, 4-0 Summit) 10-game win streak.
New Mexico Meets Oral Roberts Monday Night in The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team closes out its non-conference schedule Monday night as it hosts Summit League favorite Oral Roberts at The Pit. Game time is 7 p.m. and the game will air on the Mountain West Network. The game was scheduled two weeks...
No. 21 New Mexico Falls to UNLV 84-77 at a Sold Out Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The No. 21 New Mexico men’s basketball team dropped its first home game of the season with an 84-77 loss to UNLV Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 15,424, the largest at The Pit since 2009. The Lobos (14-2, 2-2) had their 12-game home win streak snapped, while the Runnin’ Rebels (12-3, 1-2) recorded their second ranked win of the season.
Hall Call!!! Mathis to be Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

IRVING, Texas — Terance Mathis, perhaps the greatest offensive player in the history of Lobo Football, has been bestowed the ultimate honor. Mathis on Monday was named as a part of the National Football Foundation/College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Mathis joins Brian Urlacher as Lobos to be enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame.
