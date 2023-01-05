Dramatic river rescues captured on video in Ventura County

Search and rescue teams were called into action at least twice Thursday to rescue people who were stuck in flood-swollen rivers in Ventura County following the “ bomb cyclone .”

The first rescue occurred around 9:30 a.m. when a man was seen clinging to bamboo in the middle of the Ventura River near Highway 33 south of Stanley Avenue.

Video shows a helicopter crew from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department lower a rescuer into the water and hoist the man to safety. He was evaluated at the scene and reported to be in good condition.

Several hours later, another swift water rescue occurred on the Santa Clara River just south of the 101 Freeway where several people got stuck on an island.

Two people “self-rescued” as crews arrived on the scene, the Ventura County Fire Department tweeted . Another victim was hoisted into a helicopter and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

While the city of Ventura received just under two inches of rainfall from the latest storm, some mountain in county received more than five inches.

