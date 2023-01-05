ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

ABC 4

Ogden man allegedly killed woman after a night of arguing

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman on Sunday morning. Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County Sherriff’s Office and faces one count of murder, a first-degree felony. According to the charging documents,...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Police investigate fatal shooting of a woman in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot in Ogden early Sunday. Just before 6 a.m., Ogden Police said they were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Ave. on report of a shooting. On the scene, they found the young woman dead from a gunshot wound. Her...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

16-year-old Girl Allegedly Shot Dead By Teenager

A 16-year-old girl has died after being allegedly shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night. A 16-year-old girl has died after being allegedly shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30 Years Ago. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

1 killed in ski accident at private Utah resort

PETERSON, Morgan County — A 38-year-old man hit a snowbank and died while skiing Sunday at a private ski club in Morgan County. Deputies and ski patrol members responded to an incident at the new Wasatch Peaks Ranch on Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Christensen said a...
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

1 dead in TRAX train incident in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his 60s was killed after being hit and dragged by a TRAX train in downtown Salt Lake City, police said. The man had just exited the TRAX train with his bicycle at the City Center station at 100 S. Main about 6:20 p.m. when he lost his balance and fell back into the train, Utah Transit Authority Police Lt. John Morrow said.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ogden crash

OGDEN — Two people are dead and another is seriously injured after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. About 5:30 a.m., a vehicle with three occupants was northbound in the 3500 block of Riverdale Road. The vehicle was speeding and failed to stop at the Washington Boulevard and Riverdale Road intersection, according to police.
OGDEN, UT
upr.org

Ogden police launch investigation after woman found dead from gunshot wound

Ogden police officers responded to a call regarding the death of a 24-year-old woman shot and killed in Ogden early Sunday morning. A post uploaded to the Ogden Police Department’s Facebook page says that officers arrived at the incident just before 6 a.m. and discovered the shooting victim, discovering that she died after suffering a gunshot wound.
OGDEN, UT
