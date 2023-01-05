Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam CaseAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Park City residents can weigh in on UDOT plan for Kimball Junction
The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is looking at major changes to Kimball Junction, an area of Summit County increasingly clogged with traffic. Just as the traffic can be heavy all the way into Park City, UDOT is eyeing changes to the entire 224 corridor between Kimball and the Olympic Parkway.
ABC 4
Ogden man allegedly killed woman after a night of arguing
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman on Sunday morning. Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County Sherriff’s Office and faces one count of murder, a first-degree felony. According to the charging documents,...
KSLTV
Police investigate fatal shooting of a woman in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot in Ogden early Sunday. Just before 6 a.m., Ogden Police said they were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Ave. on report of a shooting. On the scene, they found the young woman dead from a gunshot wound. Her...
ksl.com
2 men ordered to stand trial for killing man in his truck, throwing body on Bangerter Highway
SALT LAKE CITY — Third District Judge Patrick Corum ordered two men to stand trial for aggravated murder on Thursday, determining there was sufficient evidence they killed a man and left his body along Bangerter Highway. Mario Alberto Carreto-Morales, 24, and Raul Jaimes Cortez, 31, will stand trial for...
ksl.com
Florida man charged with assault on Utah chairlift after video is posted online
PARK CITY — A 39-year-old Florida man now faces criminal charges in connection with a physical confrontation on a Park City chairlift that was posted on TikTok and garnered millions of views. The man, from Lutz, Florida, was charged Wednesday in Summit County Justice Court with assault, a class...
West Valley City woman still in hospital after hit-and-run
A West Valley City woman is still fighting for her life after being critically injured in a hit-and-run crash caused by a man on meth in a stolen truck
ABC 4
16-year-old Girl Allegedly Shot Dead By Teenager
A 16-year-old girl has died after being allegedly shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night. A 16-year-old girl has died after being allegedly shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30 Years Ago. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30...
Park City Mountain officials release statement on employee killed in chairlift accident
Park City Mountain officials have released a statement on the tragic chairlift accident that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Christian Helger.
West Valley City man spits at car window in road rage, allegedly shoots at victim running away
A West Valley City man has been charged on Wednesday, Jan. 4, after he spat on another man's car window and then fired a shot at the victim when confronted.
kjzz.com
Man identified after being pulled under TRAX in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 61-year-old man from Salt Lake City has been identified after he was killed by a TRAX train at the City Center station. Utah Transit Authority officials said Blair Provstgaard was the victim in the incident. Officials responded to the scene at the stop...
Heber Valley Airport Flightpath team to review draft of Airport Layout Plan at Jan. 9 public meeting
HEBER CITY, Utah — The Heber Valley Airport Flightpath team will review the draft Airport Layout Plan at a public meeting on January 9. According to event details, during this […]
ksl.com
1 killed in ski accident at private Utah resort
PETERSON, Morgan County — A 38-year-old man hit a snowbank and died while skiing Sunday at a private ski club in Morgan County. Deputies and ski patrol members responded to an incident at the new Wasatch Peaks Ranch on Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Christensen said a...
Gephardt Daily
1 dead in TRAX train incident in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his 60s was killed after being hit and dragged by a TRAX train in downtown Salt Lake City, police said. The man had just exited the TRAX train with his bicycle at the City Center station at 100 S. Main about 6:20 p.m. when he lost his balance and fell back into the train, Utah Transit Authority Police Lt. John Morrow said.
Helmet cam video shows snowboarder caught in avalanche at Kessler peak in Big Cottonwood Canyon
UTAH — Sunday saw another avalanche occurring in Big Cottonwood Canyon, but this time captured by the rider’s helmet cam. The snowboarder, Blake Nielsen, who unintentionally triggered the avalanche, caught […]
KUTV
Lockdown lifted after police confirm bomb threat at Corner Canyon High School
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Draper Police on Monday confirmed a bomb threat was made against Corner Canyon High School. The school was briefly put on lockdown while authorities investigated. Initially, students were asked to stay inside their classrooms while police followed up on a message that "could be construed...
Woman charged in domestic violence death of pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell
The woman accused of shooting and killing professional bull rider Demetrius Allen, otherwise known as "Ouncie Mitchell," while in town for the Utah State Fair has been charged in the Salt Lake County Third District Court.
13 minors charged after allegedly beating Gateway mall employee
Salt Lake City Police have identified and charged 13 minors for the assault of a man at The Gateway mall.
ksl.com
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ogden crash
OGDEN — Two people are dead and another is seriously injured after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. About 5:30 a.m., a vehicle with three occupants was northbound in the 3500 block of Riverdale Road. The vehicle was speeding and failed to stop at the Washington Boulevard and Riverdale Road intersection, according to police.
upr.org
Ogden police launch investigation after woman found dead from gunshot wound
Ogden police officers responded to a call regarding the death of a 24-year-old woman shot and killed in Ogden early Sunday morning. A post uploaded to the Ogden Police Department’s Facebook page says that officers arrived at the incident just before 6 a.m. and discovered the shooting victim, discovering that she died after suffering a gunshot wound.
18 year-old man in critical condition following crash in Eagle Mountain
An 18 year-old Eagle Mountain man is in critical condition after he pulled in front of a Jeep in Eagle Mountain Saturday night, causing the highway to close for several hours.
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0