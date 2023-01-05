ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

KIMA TV

Police: Yakima man shoots up Taco Bell for being closed

YAKIMA -- A Yakima man is under arrest for drive-by shooting and threatening employees after police say he became enraged that a local Taco Bell was closed and wouldn't serve him. The Taco Bell employees say they were closing the restaurant at 2124 S 1st Street when a man in...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Local officials warn of icy road conditions, advise caution

YAKIMA -- Local officials are warning of icy road conditions in Yakima on Monday morning. The Yakima Police Department shared on social media a warning to drivers to be cautious of the ice on the roads. They say to be aware and drive cautiously.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima non-profit donating hand-made feminine hygiene kits to local organizations

A Yakima non-profit has been helping out women in other countries with their reusable hygiene kits and now they are expanding their services locally. Freedom Kits of Yakima is a local non-profit that puts together washable, feminine hygiene kits for low-income women. Initially, they were sending kits internationally to areas...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Kennewick Police and BCSO recover stolen car on Saturday

Benton County Wash. — Kennewick Police track down a stolen car this weekend. Saturday morning, Kennewick Police received a report that a 2020 Subaru Forester was stolen from a residence in West Kennewick. Reports say later, a family member recognized the car near Reata Road, and decided to follow....
KIMA TV

New Horizon aircraft now features first-class seating options

YAKIMA--The old prop plane used to fly between Yakima and Seattle has been replaced today with a larger jet. Today, Horizon Airlines flew in a new jet aircraft that will now be used for flights in and out of Yakima. The new aircraft will still carry the same number of...
YAKIMA, WA

