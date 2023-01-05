Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Police: Yakima man shoots up Taco Bell for being closed
YAKIMA -- A Yakima man is under arrest for drive-by shooting and threatening employees after police say he became enraged that a local Taco Bell was closed and wouldn't serve him. The Taco Bell employees say they were closing the restaurant at 2124 S 1st Street when a man in...
KIMA TV
Local officials warn of icy road conditions, advise caution
YAKIMA -- Local officials are warning of icy road conditions in Yakima on Monday morning. The Yakima Police Department shared on social media a warning to drivers to be cautious of the ice on the roads. They say to be aware and drive cautiously.
KIMA TV
Yakima non-profit donating hand-made feminine hygiene kits to local organizations
A Yakima non-profit has been helping out women in other countries with their reusable hygiene kits and now they are expanding their services locally. Freedom Kits of Yakima is a local non-profit that puts together washable, feminine hygiene kits for low-income women. Initially, they were sending kits internationally to areas...
KIMA TV
Kennewick Police and BCSO recover stolen car on Saturday
Benton County Wash. — Kennewick Police track down a stolen car this weekend. Saturday morning, Kennewick Police received a report that a 2020 Subaru Forester was stolen from a residence in West Kennewick. Reports say later, a family member recognized the car near Reata Road, and decided to follow....
KIMA TV
Photos released after Union Gap JCPenney's looted in organized retail theft
UNION GAP, Wash. -- Union Gap Police are asking for the public's help in solving an organized retail theft. Police say a group of at least four people committed the organized theft from the Union Gap JCPenney's. In a social media post Union Gap PD posted surveillance images of several...
KIMA TV
Toppenish police patrol car left unusable after suspect tries to kick his way out
TOPPENISH, Wash. -- A Toppenish Police Department (TPD) patrol car is no longer usable after a burglary suspect tried to kick his way out of the back seat, police say. TPD says they responded to an alarm at Palominos Auto Sales in Toppenish on Friday at around 4 a.m. They...
KIMA TV
New Horizon aircraft now features first-class seating options
YAKIMA--The old prop plane used to fly between Yakima and Seattle has been replaced today with a larger jet. Today, Horizon Airlines flew in a new jet aircraft that will now be used for flights in and out of Yakima. The new aircraft will still carry the same number of...
