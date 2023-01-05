Two dead in apparent murder suicide in Teller County

UPDATE: THURSDAY 1/5/2023 5:48 p.m.

(FLORISSANT, Colo.) — TCSO has released additional information following a news conference in Divide on Thursday.

According to TCSO, two people were found dead in an apparent murder suicide incident. The sheriff’s office did not release any more details, but said they would send updated information on Friday, Jan. 6 after the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) completes its investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Teller County Sheriff investigating suspicious death

THURSDAY 1/5/2023 1:53 p.m.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is investigating a suspicious death in Florissant, Colorado.

They are planning to release more information at a later date.

This is a developing story and FOX21 will update this article as we learn more.

