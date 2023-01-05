ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

Two dead in apparent murder suicide in Teller County

By Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3We3og_0k4pmyfL00

UPDATE: THURSDAY 1/5/2023 5:48 p.m.

(FLORISSANT, Colo.) — TCSO has released additional information following a news conference in Divide on Thursday.

According to TCSO, two people were found dead in an apparent murder suicide incident. The sheriff’s office did not release any more details, but said they would send updated information on Friday, Jan. 6 after the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) completes its investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Teller County Sheriff investigating suspicious death

THURSDAY 1/5/2023 1:53 p.m.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is investigating a suspicious death in Florissant, Colorado.

They are planning to release more information at a later date.

This is a developing story and FOX21 will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

