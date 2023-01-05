Read full article on original website
Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler
The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival. In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell's group pulled off an impressive, hard-earned 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field to close out the NFL regular season. The win prevented the Packers from advancing to the postseason, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's third and final wild card berth instead.
The Bears ended their season Sunday with a 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings to finish the season at 3-14 and on a 10-game losing streak. Despite all of that, the future looks bright in Chicago because of what transpired during the season and in Indianapolis on Sunday. Quarterback Justin...
Cincinnati Bengals players are not happy with the Baltimore Ravens coming out of their Week 18 matchup and before the rematch in the opening round of the playoffs. In fact, the Bengals’ distaste with things Ravens players did on Sunday was a theme of the locker room while celebrating the second AFC North title in as many years.
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell on the wrong end of a controversial call in the Jets-Dolphins game.
On Sunday, the Chicago Bears earned the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft by losing to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans by defeating the Indianapolis Colts. Last week, on Fox's Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debated how the Bears should manage the...
After the dust settled on Sunday, the Bears earned the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft by way of losing to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans defeating the Indianapolis Colts. After losing out on the first selection, Texans head coach – and former Chicago Bears...
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 18. But it was what happened on the field after the game that has the NFL world buzzing. The 18-year veteran was approached by Lions rookie...
Buffalo Bills receiver John Brown had a very cool gesture during the team’s first game since safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse. Brown had an excellent diving catch for a touchdown in the third quarter of Sunday’s contest against the New England Patriots. He got behind the New England secondary and came down with the rocket throw... The post Bills’ John Brown goes viral for awesome gesture after TD catch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions were eliminated when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime.
Six wild card teams enter the 2022 NFL playoffs looking to make history – the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins in the AFC and the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC. While it’s only been a couple of years since a...
Five days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a message on Saturday for the game's fans. "Damar Hamlin's inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire...
The Buffalo Bills are playing for Damar Hamlin on Sunday, and they didn’t wait long to give him something to cheer for. Nyheim Hines sent Highmark Stadium into a frenzy when he returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bills a 7-0 lead over the New England Patriots.
Bills (12-3) — vs. Patriots. Jaguars (8-8) — won vs. Jaguars, clinched No. 4 seed. For the Chargers, if the Ravens lose to the Bengals at 10 am PT, they will clinch the No. 5 seed and face the Jaguars next weekend. However, if Baltimore beats Cincinnati, Los Angeles will have to beat the Broncos to clinch the fifth seed.
After losing Robert Hainsey early, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost another player to injury, with one week before the NFC Playoffs begin.
The Miami Dolphins secured a spot in the postseason on Sunday with a win over the New York Jets and some help elsewhere in the AFC. Now, the big question is whether they will have their starting quarterback available for their wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills. Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that Tua... The post Mike McDaniel shares update on Tua Tagovailoa’s playoff status appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Bears technically lost their final game of the season when they fell to the Vikings 29-13, but in the long run, they won the day. Since the Bears lost and the Texans beat the Colts 32-31, the Bears now have the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.
Cincinnati hosts Baltimore in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday
Hollywood couldn't script it any better than how the Buffalo Bills did this Sunday afternoon. Buffalo's first play from scrimmage since Damar Hamlin's medical emergency last Monday night just went for a touchdown. Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards to the house to give the ...
Bengals strengthened their bond to Damar Hamlin with latest gesture
‘We all won’: Damar Hamlin launches 'Did We Win?' shirts
Damar Hamlin is already giving back. The 24-year-old, who spent his Sunday watching the Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots, announced after the game that he wanted to give back “an ounce of love” shown to him after suffering a cardiac arrest in Week 17. Hamlin announced...
