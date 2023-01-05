ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler

The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival. In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell's group pulled off an impressive, hard-earned 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field to close out the NFL regular season. The win prevented the Packers from advancing to the postseason, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's third and final wild card berth instead.
DETROIT, MI
Bills’ John Brown goes viral for awesome gesture after TD catch

Buffalo Bills receiver John Brown had a very cool gesture during the team’s first game since safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse. Brown had an excellent diving catch for a touchdown in the third quarter of Sunday’s contest against the New England Patriots. He got behind the New England secondary and came down with the rocket throw... The post Bills’ John Brown goes viral for awesome gesture after TD catch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mike McDaniel shares update on Tua Tagovailoa’s playoff status

The Miami Dolphins secured a spot in the postseason on Sunday with a win over the New York Jets and some help elsewhere in the AFC. Now, the big question is whether they will have their starting quarterback available for their wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills. Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that Tua... The post Mike McDaniel shares update on Tua Tagovailoa’s playoff status appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
Video: Buffalo Bills Take Opening Kickoff To The House

Hollywood couldn't script it any better than how the Buffalo Bills did this Sunday afternoon.  Buffalo's first play from scrimmage since Damar Hamlin's medical emergency last Monday night just went for a touchdown.  Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards to the house to give the ...
BUFFALO, NY
Bengals strengthened their bond to Damar Hamlin with latest gesture

It’s been tough for the Cincinnati Bengals and the entire football world lately. This past Monday, Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, went into cardiac arrest after tackling Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins and needed CPR as a result. Hamlin’s ties to the Bengals go further than the tragic...
CINCINNATI, OH
