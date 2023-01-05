ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

When is the last COVID SNAP payment in Massachusetts?

The extra COVID SNAP payments to Massachusetts residents are ending, the state announced. The extra payments were issued in response to COVID-19 and the public health emergency, according to the state. They were available at the beginning of each month. But that’s coming to an end in February. However,...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven

The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
Aspen Dental to pay $3.5M settlement to Mass. over false advertising claims, acting AG says

Aspen Dental Management, Inc., reached a $3.5 million settlement with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office on Thursday resolving allegations of “bait-and-switch advertising campaigns” from the dental chain, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit claimed that Aspen Dental engaged in a multi-faceted scheme to deceive consumers into purchasing...
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 1-7

A house in Osterville that sold for $5.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7. In total, 91 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $826,084. The average price per square foot ended up at $479.
See all homes sold in Cape Cod, Jan. 1 to Jan. 7

The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Cape Cod reported from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7. There were 93 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was an 870-square-foot home on Sixth Avenue in Hyannis that sold for $639,000.
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

