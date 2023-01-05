ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Reading, PA

Judy's On Cherry is a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Reading. It features wooden vaulted ceilings and rustic-painted walls. The restaurant offers a variety of food and beverages, a large bar, and an outdoor patio. In addition to being an excellent venue for intimate dining, it is also a good choice for a large group. Aside from being a fine-dining establishment, Judy's On Cherry has some of the best decor and service in the town. It is a restaurant with a lot to offer, from free wifi to a fully stocked bar. The restaurant even has a hidden French garden that is sure to please.
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Farm Show week; NFL stories; taste-tests: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

In today’s newsletter, we give some love to a central Pa. tradition: The Farm Show. If you ask anyone who lives in the Harrisburg area, they’ll tell you that it always snows during Farm Show week. That’s not quite true, although it feels like it – since the show is in January in Pennsylvania. In any case, while there’s no snow in this week’s forecast, the show offers other traditions: looking for a parking spot, seeing (and smelling) all manner of farm animals, eating fried foods washed down with milkshakes, climbing on tractors. It’s a good wintertime time no matter the weather.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Santander Bank to close 4 branches in central Pa.

Santander Bank is closing four branches in the region – one in Cumberland County, one in York County and two in Lancaster County. “Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online,” the bank said in a provided statement. “Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Coatesville, PA

- You are in luck if you are searching for the best restaurants in Coatesville, PA. We have compiled a list of the best must-try restaurants in the area to help you make the most of your time in this charming town. The restaurants listed below include The Whip Tavern, Little Chef, Victoria's Pizza and Pasta, and Double D Diner.
COATESVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Liquor Control cites local business for violations

Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. community set to become national leader in lifesaving care that saved Damar Hamlin

People in Cumberland County stricken with sudden cardiac arrest will soon be much more likely to benefit from the fast, expert help that saved the life of Damar Hamlin. After a year of effort, Cumberland is on the verge of becoming just the second community in the U.S. to roll out new lifesaving devices and a corps of volunteers trained to respond to cardiac arrest, which nearly took Hamlin’s life in front of a Monday Night Football audience.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

