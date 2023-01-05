Read full article on original website
Angel food cake with salted caramel frosting wows judges at Pa. Farm Show
Light and lofty angel food cakes were on display over the weekend at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. This year, Shelia Suhan, of Fayette County, won first place in the Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest Jan. 8 with her Angel Food Cake with Salted Caramel Pecan Frosting. She competed against about 60 other entrants.
Caramel brown sugar bar wins best cookie/bar at Pa. Farm Show
A layered bar cookie with caramel won first place at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Tiera Lochner of Bedford County took home the blue ribbon and $500 prize Jan. 7 in the PA Preferred Junior Baking Cookies, Brownies and Bars Contest. Her Carmelitas are made with a filling of caramel, chocolate and pecans.
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Reading, PA
Judy's On Cherry is a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Reading. It features wooden vaulted ceilings and rustic-painted walls. The restaurant offers a variety of food and beverages, a large bar, and an outdoor patio. In addition to being an excellent venue for intimate dining, it is also a good choice for a large group. Aside from being a fine-dining establishment, Judy's On Cherry has some of the best decor and service in the town. It is a restaurant with a lot to offer, from free wifi to a fully stocked bar. The restaurant even has a hidden French garden that is sure to please.
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in Pennsylvania
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Pennsylvania carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Lycoming County, keep reading to learn more.
Farm Show week; NFL stories; taste-tests: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
In today’s newsletter, we give some love to a central Pa. tradition: The Farm Show. If you ask anyone who lives in the Harrisburg area, they’ll tell you that it always snows during Farm Show week. That’s not quite true, although it feels like it – since the show is in January in Pennsylvania. In any case, while there’s no snow in this week’s forecast, the show offers other traditions: looking for a parking spot, seeing (and smelling) all manner of farm animals, eating fried foods washed down with milkshakes, climbing on tractors. It’s a good wintertime time no matter the weather.
Pennsylvania still seeing people moving out at higher rate than in | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
New central Pa. boutique will offer women’s clothing and accessories
A new women’s retail clothing shop is expected to open this month in Harrisburg. Tamara Boutique will open at 17 S. Third St. in a building owned by Harristown Enterprises, which also owns Strawberry Square. The boutique will open later this month but an exact date hasn’t been announced.
HGTV’s Steve Ford premieres new season of ‘Stuffed’ at 2023 PA Farm Show
HGTV star and Pennsylvania native Steve Ford heralded the new year with the premiere of the second season of his Apple TV series “Stuffed with Steve Ford” at the 2023 PA Farm Show. “Stuffed with Steve Ford” is a series created by VisitPA that highlights Pa’s culinary trails,...
Central Pa.’s newest casino sets opening date
The opening of the first-ever casino in Cumberland County is just two-and-a-half weeks away. Parx Casino Shippensburg will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, pending regulatory approvals, according to the casino’s general manager, Kevin Brady.
Santander Bank to close 4 branches in central Pa.
Santander Bank is closing four branches in the region – one in Cumberland County, one in York County and two in Lancaster County. “Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online,” the bank said in a provided statement. “Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers.”
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Coatesville, PA
- You are in luck if you are searching for the best restaurants in Coatesville, PA. We have compiled a list of the best must-try restaurants in the area to help you make the most of your time in this charming town. The restaurants listed below include The Whip Tavern, Little Chef, Victoria's Pizza and Pasta, and Double D Diner.
Take a look inside this new central Pa. Lego store
Lancaster County resident Ron Daggett grew up with Legos. “I have very, very vivid memories of my father and I building trucks and stuff,” he said.
Liquor Control cites local business for violations
Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
Company linked to 2022 Pa. crash involving lab monkeys has shut down
The company linked to the transportation of the lab monkeys involved in an accident near Danville a year ago has ceased operations. That was confirmed by Jeffery Quebedeaux, owner of Quebedeaux’s Transport, and U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) records. The records show Quebedeaux’s was placed out of service on...
Pa. company to close after 56 years, and will lay off more than 100 people
After more than five decades in business, a Berks County company is going out of business. C.H. Briggs, a wholesale distributor of interior specialty building materials for more than 55 years, announced last week that it will be winding down operations. The company said its decision to close was made...
Average gas prices in Harrisburg area inching up again
While we haven’t hit the psychological milestone of $4 a gallon, average gas prices in the Harrisburg area have increased almost 5 cents in a week. The average price today is $3.69 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. AAA has it at $3.70 a gallon. The national average price today...
Pa. will get bipartisan push to allow specially-trained nurses to function more like doctors
A bipartisan pair of state senators plans another push to allow nurse practitioners to work independently in Pennsylvania, enabling them to set up their own practices offering some of the care provided by doctors. Some healthcare reformers have long argued that giving more independence to nurse practitioners could help overcome...
Central Pa. community set to become national leader in lifesaving care that saved Damar Hamlin
People in Cumberland County stricken with sudden cardiac arrest will soon be much more likely to benefit from the fast, expert help that saved the life of Damar Hamlin. After a year of effort, Cumberland is on the verge of becoming just the second community in the U.S. to roll out new lifesaving devices and a corps of volunteers trained to respond to cardiac arrest, which nearly took Hamlin’s life in front of a Monday Night Football audience.
AOPC: Lancaster Co. has highest number of human trafficking offenses in state
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Administrative Offices of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC) released new data on human trafficking in the commonwealth, highlighting areas across the state where numbers show the crime is most prominent. According to AOPC, Lancaster County has the highest number of human trafficking offenses filed from 2017...
Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime
Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
