In today’s newsletter, we give some love to a central Pa. tradition: The Farm Show. If you ask anyone who lives in the Harrisburg area, they’ll tell you that it always snows during Farm Show week. That’s not quite true, although it feels like it – since the show is in January in Pennsylvania. In any case, while there’s no snow in this week’s forecast, the show offers other traditions: looking for a parking spot, seeing (and smelling) all manner of farm animals, eating fried foods washed down with milkshakes, climbing on tractors. It’s a good wintertime time no matter the weather.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO