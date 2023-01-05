Mesa author Rivard pens World War I novel

Mesa resident J.B. Rivard, a prolific writer with dozens of novels completed, will have a new book out Feb. 7 — “Dead Heat to Destiny.”

A Korean War veteran and a specialist in nuclear reactor technology, Rivard balanced his career in engineering with a love for the arts. Rivard is a visual artist turned novelist, according to a release.

In “Dead Heat to Destiny," the lives and loves of three people are imperiled during the cataclysm of the First World War. A historical novel with both romance and espionage, “Dead Heat” weaves a tapestry of events, the release states.

About the book

Spanning 1903-17, the cinematic novel transports the reader to a variety of stunning locales. With his dedication to historical accuracy and his immersive writing style, Rivard offers readers a front row seat to the early 20th century’s most compelling events, the release states.

“Destined for success in the booming world of high fashion, young Adrienne Boch deflects the romantic pursuit of Will Marra, an American student in Paris. Her cousin, Gregor Steiner, completes his training as an officer in the Imperial German Navy. They, like the entire world, are unprepared when World War I begins. As the invading German army threatens Paris, Gregor advances to captain a U-boat, Will becomes a pilot in the U.S. Army, and Adrienne’s family flees an overrun Belgium. In Central America, a spy is recruited to defeat the U.S. At the climax — during which love hangs in the balance — they meet in a thrilling and emotionally riveting clash,” the release states about the book.

A graduate of the University of Florida, Rivard attended the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts and is an award-winning artist and author. Go to illusionsofmagic.com.