Missing Cohasset mom Ana Walshe's husband seen on camera as police return to home, children removed
The convicted art fraudster husband of missing Cohasset, Massachusetts, mom Ana Walshe was spotted on camera Sunday as police checked the family home again for clues.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Virginia mom details moments that reportedly led up to 6-year-old shooting teacher
The 25-year-old teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old on Friday is described by fellow teachers, city officials as a hard-working educator devoted to her students.
McCarthy is finally Speaker. But he's not weak like you think. Now he can deploy the 'crazy boss' strategy
Many observers have been upset by the chaos and endless voting for House Speaker this week. But it's actually the best thing that could have happened to Republicans in the House.
Skeletal remains found in Arizona desert fuel speculation they may belong to missing geologist Daniel Robinson
Skeletal human remains were discovered in a desert area of Buckeye, Arizona, over the weekend, sparking speculation online they might belong to missing geologist Daniel Robinson.
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Panic from MSNBC analyst over Republicans investigating federal agencies: ‘The insurrection platform’
Former GOP congressman David Jolly slammed Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., for hoping that a new House select committee could rein in abuses committed by the federal government.
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The lawsuit, led by America First Legal, names President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken as defendants for allegedly violating the Taylor Force Act.
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old identified, parents demand action
A following an incident where a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in Newport News, Virginia on Friday, parents are calling on the school district to enact stricter rules to keep students safe.
Georgia inmates reportedly caught brutally beating another face additional charges
Two Georgia inmates now face additional charges after allegedly beating another inmate in the Clayton County Jail. Sheriff Levon Allen said a source bought the incident to his attention with evidence video.
I've been to the border and here is my message to President Biden
President Joe Biden said he is going to visit our southern border, but it doesn’t even begin to solve the problems.
Mark Levin warns House GOP: 'If you don't unite to fight tyranny, the people will rise up against you'
Fox News host Mark Levin breaks down Kevin McCarthy's narrow win and what Republicans need to do to earn voters' trust in his opening monologue on 'Life Liberty& Levin.'
Biden caught on camera apparently mistaking Salvation Army for Secret Service during El Paso trip
President Biden told a member of the El Paso Salvation Army that he spent time with the Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine, confusing the Salvation Army and Secret Service.
Adam Rich, 'Eight is Enough' star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for his role on the ABC show "Eight is Enough" as Nicholas Bradford, has passed away at 54. A successful child actor, Rich last appeared as himself on a show in 2003.
'HE'S LOST IT': Should President Biden run for reelection? Americans weigh in
Americans from Washington, D.C., to Washington state shared whether they think President Biden should seek reelection with the majority opposing a second run.
Michigan family soothed by 'guardian angels' who appeared after scary early-morning car crash
A family in Michigan is thanking their lucky stars – and a series of fortunate coincidences – after their car was totaled in a crash early in the morning on New Year's Day.
Texas homeowner shoots suspected intruder, holds him at gunpoint until deputies arrive
A suspect was arrested in Texas last week after he allegedly tried to break into a home. The homeowner shot him in the leg and held him there until deputies arrived.
Bodycam video shows Grammy-winning Nashville producer killed by police after allegedly holding family hostage
Nashville police released body-camera video of the deadly shooting of Grammy winning producer Mark Capps while police executed arrest warrants for kidnapping, aggravated assault.
Bryan Kohberger case: Surviving roommate 'was scared to death' after encounter with suspect, attorney says
Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves' family attorney shared the family's thoughts on a surviving roommate's decision to return to her bedroom after seeing the suspect.
