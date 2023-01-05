ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelmsford, MA

Authorities ID 30-Year-Old Billerica Man Killed In New Year's Chelmsford Crash

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAuPT_0k4pmFO000

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal New Year's Day crash in Chelmsford as 30-year-old Nicholas Kiesinger of Billerica, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash near 143 Littleton Road around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, as previously reported by Daily Voice .

Upon arrival, crews found a gray car that had struck two utility poles and rolled over. The driver, later identified as Kiesinger, was suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

Kiesinger had to be extricated from the vehicle before he was taken to Lowell General Hospital where he later died. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and no other cars were involved in the crash, the DA's office said.

A graduate of Shawsheen Valley Technical High School in 2011, Kiesinger worked as a roofer for Centimark Roofing in Chelmsford, his obituary reads. However his roofing skills didn't stop him from being "a jack of all trades."

"In his spare time he enjoyed snowboarding, skateboarding, and fishing with his brothers," the obituary continues. "He looked forward to his Sunday adventures with his partner Jessa, which he included his beloved dog Gucci. He was the happiest spending time with his friends and family."

Keisinger's death came the same day as 23-year-old Choon Chae who died in a separate crash also in Chelmsford, as also reported by Daily Voice .

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole

SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
AMHERST, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: Two arrested after woman stabbed with scissors, kicked, in road rage incident

Two from Massachusetts have been arrested in a road rage incident where a driver was reportedly stabbed with scissors and kicked. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road for a report of an assault following a road rage incident. Responding Troopers, along with Quincy Police, Quincy Firefighters, and Brewster Ambulance personnel, located a Chevrolet Equinox and its driver, a 22-year-old woman who had suffered stab wounds to her head and arm. That victim was transported to Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham

A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
DEDHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for missing Waltham teen

WALTHAM, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a teenaged girl was reported missing Monday morning. 15-year-old Anna Monroy is 5′1″ with black hair and brown eyes. Waltham Police say she may be in the area of Prospect Hill Road, Gardencrest or downtown Waltham.
WALTHAM, MA
whdh.com

Dedham couple charged in drowning of teen at graduation party to appear back in court

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham couple facing charges in connection with the drowning of a 17-year-old at a graduation party will appear back in court Monday. James Coughlin, a retired state police captain, and his wife, Leslie, have pled not guilty in Dedham District Court to reckless endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
DEDHAM, MA
Daily Voice

Quick Trip To Worcester CVS Lands Woman, Wanted Man In Jail: Police

A quick-thinking Worcester officer felt something was suspicious when a car ahead of them made a hard turn into a CVS parking lot, authorities said. They had a right to be. The Toyota sedan that had just shown off its tight turning radius was stolen. The passenger jumped out of the car and went inside the store as the officer called for backup.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
BROCKTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Tales from the scanner: Stuck traffic

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m., there was a crash on Central Street in front of Subway. Around 9:55 p.m., CVS staff said they had a customer out of control. She was described as having purple hair. The first police officer to arrive said she was under control at that point.
IPSWICH, MA
WMUR.com

18-year-old dead, others seriously hurt after head-on crash in Merrimack

MERRIMACK, N.H. — An 18-year-old from Merrimack is dead and others are injured after a head-on crash Friday night, according to police. Merrimack police said just after 7 p.m., two cars were involved in a head-on crash on Continental Boulevard near Bailey Court. Police and fire responded and the road was shut down because of the crash.
MERRIMACK, NH
newportdispatch.com

Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified

BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
BEDFORD, NH
Daily Voice

Swampscott Investigates Swastika Graffiti: Police

The discovery of a swastika graffiti'd on a sidewalk is prompting a police investigation, officials say.A swastika spray painted on a sidewalk was discovered discovered in the area of Redington Street and Forest Avenue in Swampscott on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 6, Swampscott police say. Nearby…
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
448K+
Followers
64K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy