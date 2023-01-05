Authorities ID 30-Year-Old Billerica Man Killed In New Year's Chelmsford Crash

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal New Year's Day crash in Chelmsford as 30-year-old Nicholas Kiesinger of Billerica, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash near 143 Littleton Road around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, as previously reported by Daily Voice .

Upon arrival, crews found a gray car that had struck two utility poles and rolled over. The driver, later identified as Kiesinger, was suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

Kiesinger had to be extricated from the vehicle before he was taken to Lowell General Hospital where he later died. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and no other cars were involved in the crash, the DA's office said.

A graduate of Shawsheen Valley Technical High School in 2011, Kiesinger worked as a roofer for Centimark Roofing in Chelmsford, his obituary reads. However his roofing skills didn't stop him from being "a jack of all trades."

"In his spare time he enjoyed snowboarding, skateboarding, and fishing with his brothers," the obituary continues. "He looked forward to his Sunday adventures with his partner Jessa, which he included his beloved dog Gucci. He was the happiest spending time with his friends and family."

Keisinger's death came the same day as 23-year-old Choon Chae who died in a separate crash also in Chelmsford, as also reported by Daily Voice .

The investigation is ongoing.