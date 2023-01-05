ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Athlete breaks record for flying bar jumps on Italian TV series

By Ben Hooper
 4 days ago

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A U.S. athlete appearing on an Italy-based TV show set a Guinness World Record for the most consecutive flying bar jumps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K2Asl_0k4pm5dz00
Guinness World Records/YouTube

Grantlyn Mccartney took on the record by going head-to-head with Italian athlete Nicola Gini on the set of Italy's Lo Show Dei Record .

Mccartney came out on top in the challenge, completing 15 flying bar jumps before stopping.

Mccartney credited Gini's performance with inspiring him to push past his limits.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

