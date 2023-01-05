Watch: Athlete breaks record for flying bar jumps on Italian TV series

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A U.S. athlete appearing on an Italy-based TV show set a Guinness World Record for the most consecutive flying bar jumps.

Guinness World Records/YouTube

Grantlyn Mccartney took on the record by going head-to-head with Italian athlete Nicola Gini on the set of Italy's Lo Show Dei Record .

Mccartney came out on top in the challenge, completing 15 flying bar jumps before stopping.

Mccartney credited Gini's performance with inspiring him to push past his limits.

