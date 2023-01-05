ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Man climbs tree to escape charging moose in Alberta

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- An Alberta man fled up a tree when he encountered an aggressive moose in his neighborhood and captured video of the animal charging back and forth below.

David Meredith said he was walking in his Anders on the Lake neighborhood in Red Deer when he noticed a moose nearby.

"He ended up doing a bluff charge," Meredith told CTV News . "So I took that opportunity to scream like a little girl and run up that tree."

Meredith recorded video of the moose once he reached a safe branch. The footage, which he posted to Facebook , shows the moose using its antlers to shake branches.

"He was grunting and had every intention to trample me by the looks of things," Meredith said.

He said the moose finally left the area after about 10 or 15 minutes, allowing him to climb down and walk home.

