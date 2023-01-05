NBA Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks Could Target Bojan Bogdanovic

The Milwaukee Bucks could make a move for Bojan Bogdanovic.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Milwaukee Bucks have been a good team this year and are currently the 2nd seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-13 record. However, it is clear that they need to make some changes, as Khris Middleton's durability and health have been an issue this season, forcing the team to rely heavily on Giannis Antetokounmpo offensively.

It seems as though the Milwaukee Bucks could end up being in the mix on the trade market this year. A recent report from Matt Moore of Action Network revealed that Bojan Bogdanovic could be a trade target for the team.

Another potential target for Milwaukee: Bojan Bogdanovic from the Detroit Pistons. There’s not much feeling that the Pistons are eager to move their best player with Cade Cunningham out, but as the team transitions more towards draft positioning this season Milwaukee will look to bid if the Pistons make Bogdanovic available.

There is no doubt that Bojan Bogdanovic can help with the team's offensive issues, and fill in as a supplementary scorer while Khris Middleton is recovering. Currently, Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 21.1 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 2.7 APG while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc.

Previously, it was reported that the Detroit Pistons might be "reluctant" to trade away Bojan Bogdanovic . However, their stance could soften by the trade deadline, and it is possible that the team with the best trade offer will still manage to acquire him.

Bojan Bogdanovic Has Other Suitors As Well

If the Milwaukee Bucks do want Bojan Bogdanovic, they will have to compete with a number of other teams. A prior report revealed that the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Atlanta Hawks are among the teams in contention for the forward's services.

Bogdanovic’s strong play has led numerous playoff-caliber teams around the league to express interest in trading for him, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Atlanta Hawks, among several others, league sources told HoopsHype. Thus far, Detroit has been unwilling to engage in trade talks for the 33-year-old forward. Rival executives, however, are hopeful that stance changes closer to the deadline if Detroit continues to remain in the cellar of the East, with Cade Cunningham expected to miss the rest of the season.

It is clear that Bojan Bogdanovic will likely not come cheap to any team that wants him, as there are a lot of teams who would love to add him to their rosters. His sharpshooting and shot creation could be of great benefit to any team's offense.

It remains to be seen where Bojan Bogdanovic will end up in the future. Though there is a lot of trade interest in him, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him stay with the Detroit Pistons as well, and we'll have to wait and see how this situation develops.

