The River District Association is hosting the next Start-Up Slam on Feb. 23, 6-8 p.m. at The River District Event Center, 136 S. Ridge Street. Anyone in the community is invited to attend (reservation required, limit 100 people). For just $10 per person (cash only at the door), you can join other members of the community to have a simple meal - and share some of those great ideas that you keep thinking up. Anyone age 5 and up can share their good business idea. Children under 5 can attend at no cost but will not get to vote for their favorite idea.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO