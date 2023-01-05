‘Extensive’ repairs close beloved 159-year-old Knights Ferry Covered Bridge indefinitely

The region’s historic and much-loved Knights Ferry Covered Bridge has been closed indefinitely for extensive renovations.

The 159-year-old wooden bridge was shut down to the public Dec. 30 after a structural analysis found that “significant” wood deterioration has compromised its stability, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The deterioration of the bridge and its closure are not related to the current severe weather hitting the region.

The bridge, which at 330 feet is the longest covered bridge in America west of the Mississippi River, is maintained and managed by the Army Corps, which also operates the larger Knights Ferry Recreation Area. In 2012, the bridge was designated a National Historic Landmark.

The rest of the recreation area, which was developed after the completion of New Melones Dam in 1979, will remain open for day use, including hiking and rafting. The park, in the town of Knights Ferry, 12 miles east of Oakdale, often is used as a launch spot for white-water rafting, canoeing and camping along the Stanislaus River.

The historic Knights Ferry covered bridge shown Sunday, Aug. 20th 2017. Marty Bicek/mbicek@modbee.com

The last significant repair and renovation to the bridge was in 1989. But the structure has been closed to the public from time to time since, including in 2013 when it was inaccessible as part of an extended 16-day government shutdown that stopped all federal operations.

Luke Burns, senior public affairs specialist for the Sacramento District U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, said there is no estimate yet for how long repairs will take. It’s currently closed for the “safety of the public” and contracts are being pursued to begin repair work.

“First we need to determine what work needs to be done before we can establish a timeline,” Burns said. Initial analysis found wood damage in “several locations” throughout its structure.

At 330 feet the Knights Ferry covered bridge spanning the Stanislaus River at the Knights Ferry Recreation area is the longest covered bridge west of the Mississippi River. The Stanislaus River Parks are overseen by the U.S. Corps of Engineers. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com/The Modesto Bee

Park officials already limit the number of people who can be on the bridge at one time, and pedestrians are restricted to using only the middle 6 feet of the span. The sides of the bridge walkway are roped off.

The site could reopen to pedestrian traffic once either temporary supports are installed or full rehabilitation is completed. Officials said the California State Historic Preservation Officer has been consulted to ensure repairs will not interfere with the bridge’s status on the National Register of Historic Places.

“The bridge has a lot of historical significance that brings in people from outside the region and even outside the state,” Burns said. “A lot of enthusiasts love covered bridges and this is one of the best examples.”

The covered bridge at Knights Ferry, pictured Oct. 8, 2013, already limited due to repairs, is completely closed to the public as repair work is done. Jeff Jardine/jjardine@modbee.com

Burns said Knights Ferry is the most visited recreation area in the Sacramento District of the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, which operates nine other developed recreation areas along the Stanislaus River that stretches from the Sierra Nevada foothills to its confluence with the San Joaquin River.

The overall 10-park system receives about a million visitors a year, Burns said. The Knights Ferry Recreation Area had about 190,000 vehicles recorded entering last year, though per-car visitor counts were not available.

The recreation area also has been home to popular annual events like its Civil War reenactments, the Stanislaus River Salmon Festival and the Knights Ferry Peddlers Faire. While recreation, other than access to the bridge, is not limited currently, Burns said once repairs get started there could be restrictions placed on river access if scaffolding and other support structures are needed in the water.

Visitors still will be able to cross the river using the Sonora Road Bridge, which is open to cars and pedestrians about about 900 feet west of the Knights Ferry Covered Bridge.