South Haven, MI

WWMT

Crews extinguish fire at Grand Rapids-area apartment complex

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fire sparked at an apartment complex near Walker Monday afternoon. Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames at the Green Ridge Apartment Complex, according to Walker Police Department's post on Facebook. New today: Suspect armed with knives arrested after standoff at Holland Township business. Police...
WALKER, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo resident shot, hospitalized in Vernon Street shooting

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that sent one person to the hospital. South Side shooting: One person injured in shooting near South Side neighborhood, police investigating. The shooting happened on Vernon Street after officers received a call about someone being shot, according to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

National Day of Racial Healing events to take place in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Residents of Battle Creek are expected to celebrate the seventh annual National Day of Racial Healing on Jan. 17. The Battle Creek Coalition for Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation, also known as TRHT, is honoring the National Day of Racial Healing with a series of events throughout the day, that will allow residents, organizations and local communities to come together.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook post, the restaurant owners said that they accepted an offer to lease the location. Their final day of business is expected...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's building turns 50 years old

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is celebrating its 50th year being at 1500 Lamont Ave. Both current and former employees were invited to a gathering at the department. Those present were served department themed treats and given a brief history lesson from Kalamazoo County Sheriff, Richard...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Balloon Fest takes to the skies in mid-August

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Mark your calendars! Kalamazoo's 11th annual Balloon Fest is coming back to Gull Meadow Farms this summer. The 11th annual celebration scheduled to take place Aug. 11-13, according to Gull Meadow Farms in a post on Facebook. 2020 Balloon Fest: Gull Meadow Farms is not hosting...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week begins Friday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The craft beverage industry in Kalamazoo will celebrate its 13th year, starting on Friday January 13th. Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week . allows visitors to meet brewers, winemakers, distillers and the masterminds behind their products, according to Dana Wagner, director of marketing and communications with Discover Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Gun violence committee to hold conference in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A group called End Gun Violence Michigan is hold seven conferences this week to highlight the impacts of gun violence. A press conference, open to the public, is expected to be held at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Kalamazoo First United Methodist Church, located at 212 South Park Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Victim of apparent triple murder-suicide tried to end relationship, sheriff says

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 34-year-old man allegedly used a shotgun to kill his long-time partner and two children before turning the gun on himself Saturday, detectives said. The mother of the children, Cindy Clouse, 35, was in the process of leaving the relationship with Roger Kyle Hagger, 34, before it turned deadly inside the family's home, Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker told News Channel 3 Monday.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Frederik Meijer Gardens welcomes 14 millionth guest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park welcomed their 14-millionth guest to the park Monday. Opening in 1995, the Grand Rapids attraction has become internationally recognized as one of the top 45 museums in the world, officials said. 10 millionth guest: 10-millionth person expected to visit...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo native volunteers to teach in Ukraine

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bob Wood, a Kalamazoo native, and retired high school teacher is raising awareness of people living in Ukraine during the war. Wood just last week returned from a five week visit to the country where he said he helped in any way that he could. Feel...
KALAMAZOO, MI

