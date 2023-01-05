ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19 fines issued since December for snowy, icy Denver sidewalks

By Colleen Flynn, Carisa Scott
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — From December through Thursday, the City of Denver conducted more than 1,100 sidewalk inspections following the intermittent snowstorms that have come through the state.

The city’s shoveling rules are this: After leaving property owners a notice, city inspectors do a follow-up inspection within 4 hours for commercial properties and 24 hours for residential properties. Properties that still have snowy/icy sidewalks during the follow-up inspection receive a $150 fine, which is the city’s standard fine amount for a variety of items (not just sidewalk snow).

Trash continues to pile up in Aurora neighborhood

Here’s how the December inspections panned out:

  • 287 properties were cleared and no notices or fines were assessed
  • 342 properties received notices but were cleared before follow-up and weren’t fined
  • 13 properties failed to clear and were given fines

So far in January, there have been 492 inspections:

  • 118 properties, no violation was found
  • 368 properties shoveled after receiving a notice (no fine)
  • 6 properties did not shovel (received a $150 fine)

There is a slight chance for snow on the Front Range Friday and may be a rain/snow mix with less than an inch of accumulation. Another slight chance rolls in on Wednesday next week.

Shoveling rules around metro

Aurora : Residents have 24 hours after the end of the storm to clear sidewalks, or 48 hours after the storm if the city declares a snow emergency .

Lakewood : Residents have 24 hours after the end of the storm to clear sidewalks. Lakewood’s ordinance prohibits residents from shoveling snow into the street.

Thornton : Residents have 24 hours after the end of the storm to clear sidewalks. Residents may be subject to fines based on city ordinances .

Arvada : Residents have 24 hours after the end of the storm to clear sidewalks.

Denver Fire receives over 800 calls on Christmas Eve

Commerce City : Residents have 24 hours after the end of the storm to clear sidewalks. They may be subject to a $100 fine for noncompliance.

Westminster : Residents have 24 hours after the end of the storm to clear sidewalks.

Centennial : Centennial does not have a specific ordinance for snow removal timing. However, the city encourages residents to remove snow from sidewalks outside their homes within 24 hours.

Littleton : Residents have 24 hours after the end of the storm to clear sidewalks.

Wheat Ridge : Residents have 24 hours after the end of the storm to clear sidewalks but only are required to shovel if snowfall accumulation is two inches or more. Residents are not supposed to shovel snow into the streets.

Englewood : Residents have 24 hours after the end of the storm to clear sidewalks and are not allowed to shovel snow into the street if it will hinder the flow of traffic.

Comments / 9

DiL02
4d ago

These cities need to be more concerned about cleaning their streets. Someone may have been ill, post surgery, out of town for an emergency and can’t shovel their snow. Neighbors aren’t as helpful as in the past. Snow will melt on the sidewalks and less people use sidewalks in the winter than the streets.

Reply(3)
7
Louie
4d ago

city of Denver should be fined for all the unplowed residential streets if thats the case

Reply
7
Naña
4d ago

Sad that too many may be Seniors with no resources to clear the Sidewalks in 24hours.

Reply
7
 

FOX31 Denver

