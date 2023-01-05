ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022

By By Brett Rowland | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pipYq_0k4pkSOx00

(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year.

That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532.

The fire department spent $817.4 million on payroll in 2022, a 2.4% increase from $798.2 million the year before. Overtime costs in 2022 decreased by 8% to $225 million from $244.9 million the year before.

Last month, the Board of Fire Commissioners requested $904 million for the department's 2023-24 budget. That includes $838 million for its operating budget, an increase of 7%, or $55 million, according to the final proposal . The budget includes a 4.5% pay increase for sworn firefighters. The fire union agreed to delay that pay hike until 2023 in exchange for a promise from the city to avoid layoffs. That agreement was reached in 2021, according to media reports and union announcements.

Overall, 86 members of the city's fire department were paid more than $400,000 in 2022, according to the city's Payroll Explorer . That's the same number as in 2021.

The average mean wage for a surgeon in California in 2021 was $351,580, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . The average pay for a fire chief in Los Angeles in 2022 was $320,336.44, according to Payroll Explorer.

The second-largest city in the U.S. employed 3,649 firefighters in 2022.

The fire department did not return an email seeking comment on its pay practices and overtime use.

Comments / 42

Joseph Blowseph
4d ago

How in hell is a captain getting overtime? He is considered management and should be held to his base pay. It doesn’t matter when you are spending other people’s money.

Reply
13
EXACTLY
4d ago

Ridiculous …. Those are the same fire employees on corners asking to contribute for a worthy cause ( and ) get this getting paid going it (pathetic ) why don’t you contribute to your own cause with common citizens Taxs money that you get paid with ,you make enough …

Reply
9
Chris Manning
3d ago

what a freaking joke! no wonder the state is losing sooooo much money year after year. Another individual taking advantage of a system that has ZERO accountability. I'm disgusted

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beyondchron.org

LA’s Mayor Bass Hits Housing Reality

“It should not take 14 years just to break ground on an affordable housing project in a city where there are 40,000 people sleeping on the street every night.”—LA Mayor Karen Bass, January 7. It took Mayor Karen Bass only a few weeks to confront this reality: Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Voice News

Keeping it Real: Do We Have the Courage to Demand Local Officials “Stop the Stops”?

On January 3, California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory (Board) released its 2023 Annual Report (Report), the sixth since the Board was formed in 2016. Most readers will not be surprised to learn that overall, not much has changed for the better according to data presented in the report. In other words, the report highlights the same disparate trends in all aspects of law enforcement stops. This includes everything from the reason given for stopping a driver to actions taken during a stop to results of a stop.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Flood watches issued for LA, Orange counties as SoCal braces for heavy rains, high winds

LOS ANGELES - More rain is coming to Southern California on Monday and Tuesday, prompting a flood watch to be issued Sunday for large parts of Los Angeles and Orange County. The flood watch will be in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County coast, mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys and inland areas including Hollywood, Compton, Long Beach, Pomona, Downey, Norwalk, East Los Angeles, Culver City, Lakewood and Beverly Hills.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Street takeover draws hundreds outside of LA mall as LAPD Chief Michael Moore seeks second term

LOS ANGELES – Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday. The takeover occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday at La Cienega Boulevard and West Third Street. Video aired by ABC7 showed a vehicle doing “donuts” near flames in an intersection. The station cited police in reporting that a Christmas tree was set on fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
getnews.info

Custom Classic Car Garage Owner Carlos Garcia Aceves is on Course to Becoming the Next Hollywood Director, Announces Upcoming Short Film Release

Carlos Garcia Aceves will launch his first short film titled “Mysterious Ways 23” which is scheduled for release in April 2023. Los Angeles, CA, USA – January 9, 2023 – The USA movie industry has been flourishing once again. It has produced hundreds of more blockbuster movies, feature films, documentaries, TV shows, and more. Every day, a new movie is completed and gets released. While some create a lasting effect, others quickly fade out of memory. Coming into the league of Hollywood producers is Carlos Garcia Aceves, a custom classic car garage owner who will release his debut short film titled “Mysterious Ways 23.” The movie is guaranteed to be an instant hit as it has already garnered a lot of buzz and anticipation from directors, producers, viewers, and other stakeholders in the movie industry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citypridemagazine.com

How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open

Black Californians are most affected by criminal offenses based on prejudice McKenzie Jackson| California Black Media. Officials and advocates across California are pouring resources into pointing out that racism and racial intolerance impact public health — major factors, they say, behind the substantial increase in hate crimes and hate incidents in the Golden State. In Stop the Hate, a 2021 report focused on hate crimes in Los Angeles County researchers reached several revealing conclusions that line up with trends reported across the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneydining.com

Popular Disney Eatery Closes Its Doors, Effective Immediately

In 2001, a massive Disneyland Resort expansion was finally complete, and the Downtown Disney District was open for business. Downtown Disney is a great shopping and dining area that connects Disneyland Resort’s three hotels — the Disneyland Hotel, Paradise Pier Hotel (soon to be Pixar Place), and the Grand Californian — with Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

Former Bank Manager in Orange County, California Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud for Stealing $1.2 Million from Elderly Customers’ Account

January 7, 2023 - SANTA ANA, California – A former Orange County-based bank manager pleaded guilty on Friday to a federal criminal charge for stealing $1.2 million in savings from elderly customers by using one the. victims’ identities to fraudulently open a bank account, then impersonating the victim to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy