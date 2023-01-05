ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

House Speaker saga introduces FL GOP Rep. Byron Donalds to the national stage

By Mitch Perry
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XTwwE_0k4pkRWE00

Florida's Byron Donalds is pictured while a member of the Florida House in 2019. He is now serving in the U.S. House of Representatives. Credit: Colin Hackley

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds finished a distant third Thursday night in the five different votes for Speaker for the U.S. House of Representatives with 19, 17, 17, 13 and 12 votes, respectively, trailing Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and embattled GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.

While the odds are steep that Donalds will actually emerge as the next House Speaker, his nomination as an alternative to McCarthy by a group of conservative GOP House members has catapulted the Naples Republican to national prominence as he begins just his second term representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District.

The 44-year-old was born and raised in Brooklyn and graduated from Florida State University in 2002, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in finance and marketing. His career then took him to Southwest Florida, where he worked in banking, finance, and insurance.

Donalds first ran for Congress in 2012 but came in fifth in a six-person Republican primary. He filed to run in 2014 but ultimately stood down. His electoral career recommenced in 2016, when he won election to the Florida House of Representatives.

Following two terms there, Donalds narrowly won a Republican primary for his congressional district in 2020 (winning by less than 1 percentage point over state House Republican Dane Eagle) before easily defeating Democrat Cindy Banyai by more than 22 percentage points in the general election. He beat Banyai in a rematch last November by 36 points.

‘Shall not be infringed’

Donalds is unabashedly conservative. On guns, he writes on his website , “I have proudly stood against gun control legislation that infringes upon your rights throughout my public service career,” adding, “My viewpoint on the 2nd Amendment is simple: Shall Not Be Infringed, means Shall Not Be Infringed.”

Regarding the Affordable Care Act, he calls it “a ruse by the federal government to seize control over the health care and insurance industry, slowly leading the U.S. to a single-payer socialist system.”

He supports a balanced budget amendment to bring down federal spending, and co-sponsored legislation in 2021 to combat critical race theory, which he calls “a warped ideology that seeks to divide Americans and relitigate the sins of the past by pinning White Americans against Black Americans, which is counterproductive and doesn’t belong anywhere near our children.”

And he’s a strong supporter of the school choice movement that allows families to attend schools outside of their traditional neighborhood zone. In a February 2022 op-ed published in the Tampa Bay Times, Donalds wrote that, when he was a young child living in inner-city Brooklyn, his mother recognized that the public-school education he was receiving wasn’t challenging enough and that he needed a better education.

“My mother sacrificed, struggled, and saved pennies to send me to a private school that better fit my academic needs and goals. My mother’s belief in the power of education and her determination to ensure her child achieved academic success is the reason I remain a committed proponent of school choice,” he wrote.

He’s worked with Democrats on criminal justice reform and, while serving in the Florida House, sponsored the Florida First Step Act , which called for expanding employment opportunities post-release by reducing unnecessary burdens and collateral consequences of incarceration.

Black Republican

Donalds is one of only four Black Republicans serving in the 118thHouse of Representatives. In 2021, he told POLITICO that he doesn’t believe systemic racism exists. “One hundred years ago, if you had told me there was systemic racism in the United States, I would’ve said absolutely there was,” Donalds said. “Systemic and institutionalized racism today in the United States. No, no.”

On Wednesday, Cori Bush, a liberal Black U.S. Rep. from St. Louis, brought up the issue of race when she tweeted of Donalds that, “He is a prop. Despite being Black, he supports a policy agenda intent on upholding and perpetuating white supremacy.”

That ignited a fiery response from Republicans such as Jamie Grant, a white former GOP state House member from the Tampa Bay area who served with Donalds in the Legislature and now serves as Florida’s chief information officer.

“The blatant and disingenuous bigotry towards someone who doesn’t toe the company line is the problem here, not Byron,” Grant tweeted Thursday morning.

North Carolina Republican Dan Bishop also denounced Bush’s comments.

“I’ve spent a good deal of time with Mr. Donalds, especially lately,” Bishop said on the House floor on Thursday. “He ain’t no prop,” he said, prompting a standing ovation by House Republicans. “And if he were a prop, he wouldn’t be sitting where he’s sitting! This is the tired, old, grotesquely racist rhetoric that we’ve seen far too long!”

The post House Speaker saga introduces FL GOP Rep. Byron Donalds to the national stage appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

FL education officials put 10 school districts under the microscope, this time over LGBTQ+ policies

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Several school districts which were previously in trouble for butting up against statewide mask policies are once again under the microscope of state education officials, this time for policies that try to accommodate LGBTQ+ students. On Wednesday, the state Board of Education heard an update on the LGBTQ+ policies of 10 school districts to see […] The post FL education officials put 10 school districts under the microscope, this time over LGBTQ+ policies appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pushes for DeSantis to stay 4 years as governor

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following a pardon from then-President Donald Trump, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has emerged as a conservative culture warrior, getting involved in local politics in Sarasota County and speaking to audiences around the country. Flynn moved to Englewood in south Sarasota County in 2021 and has since become active in the Sarasota Republican Party. […] The post Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pushes for DeSantis to stay 4 years as governor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Three Florida GOP members remain opposed to Kevin McCarthy for Speaker as saga goes into Day Two

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Congressional Republicans will convene at noon to try to elect a speaker of the House of Representatives after presumptive favorite Kevin McCarthy of California failed to win a majority in three roll call votes on the first day of the 118th Congress — and Floridians are very much in the mix. Matt Gaetz of Fort […] The post Three Florida GOP members remain opposed to Kevin McCarthy for Speaker as saga goes into Day Two appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
GEORGIA STATE
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Florida Phoenix

White House keys in on mayors and mayors-elect for D.C. forum on federal funding

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Mayors from throughout the United States will sit down with senior Biden administration officials Friday for a half-day forum on how their cities can access resources within the COVID-19 aid bill, bipartisan infrastructure law and Democrats’ signature health care and climate change package known as the Inflation Reduction Act. The meetings, which will […] The post White House keys in on mayors and mayors-elect for D.C. forum on federal funding appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WASHINGTON, DC
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has assumed the rank of general in the nation’s culture wars. Through his rhetoric and political actions on both LGBTQ+ and racial justice issues, he has used the power of his office to attack communities in Florida at the expense of Florida’s schools, students and families, and our First Amendment rights. […] The post DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Democracy has its place — and, apparently, it’s not the Florida Capitol

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Determined to keep the Free State of Florida the most incredibly free in the Land of the Free where freedom rings 24/7, Gov. Ron DeSantis is going to stop loud, tacky, possibly gay people from waltzing into his Capitol to “protest.” This is serious, people. You can’t let any old bunch of weirdo wokesters into […] The post Democracy has its place — and, apparently, it’s not the Florida Capitol appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

McCarthy flips GOP holdouts as his campaign for U.S. House speaker gathers speed

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Kevin McCarthy’s campaign to become speaker of the U.S. House will stretch into at least Friday night, as the California Republican inched ahead in his struggle to unite his divided party around his candidacy and an overhaul of rules under which the chamber will operate. “We’ll come back tonight, and I believe at […] The post McCarthy flips GOP holdouts as his campaign for U.S. House speaker gathers speed appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House GOP backs McCarthy as speaker after tense and chaotic late-night session

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. House elected Kevin McCarthy speaker early Saturday after most of the chamber’s Republicans finally gathered behind him, ending a four-day stalemate that led to the most rounds of voting for a speaker since before the Civil War. The California Republican was able to clinch the gavel on the 15th ballot by turning many of the 20 conservative […] The post U.S. House GOP backs McCarthy as speaker after tense and chaotic late-night session appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House Jan. 6 panel report finds Trump incited insurrection, demands accountability

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee late Thursday published its findings in a nearly 850-page report that accused former President Donald Trump of inciting an insurrection and recommended Congress consider whether those found to be insurrectionists should be barred from holding office ever again. The report caps 18 months of work for the committee, […] The post U.S. House Jan. 6 panel report finds Trump incited insurrection, demands accountability appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Ron ‘Freedom’ DeSantis is set to begin his second term as governor in Tallahassee

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ron DeSantis will take the oath of the office of governor for a second term at noon Tuesday in a ceremony scheduled to be held on the steps of Florida’s Old Capitol, having won reelection in November by some 19 points over his Democratic challenger. The Republican Party of Florida, which is handling the arrangements, […] The post Ron ‘Freedom’ DeSantis is set to begin his second term as governor in Tallahassee appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Congress is trying to wrap up its remaining must-pass bills before leaving for the holidays — but a split between Senate Republican and House GOP leaders could hamstring the all-important task of funding government operations and averting a partial shutdown. Senate Republicans are working with Democrats in both chambers to negotiate a major […] The post U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ALABAMA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion funding package Thursday that carries emergency aid for natural disaster recovery and the Ukrainian war effort, pushing past disputes over immigration policy and barely meeting a Friday deadline when current funding runs out. The bill, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, now goes to the U.S. House, […] The post Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy