Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk ReplacementJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year dealThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Related
cbs17
Price of eggs skyrockets amid shortage; Fayetteville bakery impacted by higher costs
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The price of eggs has essentially skyrocketed over the holidays. The bird flu has contributed to an egg shortage and the sudden hike in prices. Data from The United States Department of Agriculture shows more than 57 million birds were affected in 2022, marking the country’s deadliest outbreak. Those deaths are making it more difficult for the egg supply chain.
Egg prices are leaving consumers, businesses with sticker shock
It's about supply but not the supply chain.
'Time is now' for people looking to buy a home, Triangle realtor says
Just over a week into the new year and some economic experts are already predicting the Fed will make another rate hike.
cbs17
Johnston County leaders give aviation industry update
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County leaders gave their “State of Aviation” address and showed how the aviation industry is helping the county bounce back from the pandemic. In Monday’s “State of Aviation” address, airport leaders discussed how air traffic at the Johnston Regional Airport dropped off...
cbs17
Tips for how to best handle a massive influx of cash
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Friday night Mega Millions jackpot has soared to nearly $1 billion, which could amount to a very large windfall for the lucky winner. However, lotteries aren’t the only way that people come into large amounts of cash. Insurance settlements as well as inheritances...
cbs17
RDU officials, environmental groups urge comments ahead of possible parking expansion
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – On Monday night, environmental groups are eager to make their voices heard about a possible parking lot expansion at Raleigh-Durham International Airport during a public meeting held at the Aviation Authority building. Jean Spooner is the chair of the Umstead Coalition, and she’s dedicated to...
cbs17
Construction wraps up early on new Amazon facility in Fayetteville
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction on the giant Amazon Fulfillment center in Fayetteville, near Fort Bragg, has wrapped ahead of schedule. The Fayetteville facility will hire at least 500 employees with a starting pay of $15 an hour. Amazon told CBS 17 the center is on track to open...
newsfromthestates.com
Riverkeepers discover extremely high levels of fecal bacteria in waterways near major hog waste spill that was reportedly cleaned up
Two North Carolina riverkeepers have documented high levels of fecal bacteria in Wayne County waterways near White Oak Farms, raising questions about the thoroughness of the cleanup of a major swine waste spill last year. White Oak Farms near Fremont hasn’t raised hogs since December 2020, but operated a biodigester...
jocoreport.com
NCDOT Says All-Way Stop Coming Soon To NC 42 East Intersection
SELMA – The NC Department of Transportation says an all-way stop will be installed soon at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. In August 2022, the NCDOT announced a contract had been awarded to install all-way stops at nine Johnston County intersections to improve safety. At the time, the NCDOT said the contractor could begin work as early as August to October 2022 with completion in seven months.
cbs17
More cyber attacks expected in 2023 amid Triangle tech shortage
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 2022 was a big year for cyber attacks worldwide and experts believe we can expect hackers to up their game and launch even more attacks this year. This comes as the cybersecurity industry is facing a shortage in workers and N.C. State computer science professor Laurie Williams tells CBS 17 that shortage is playing out at many tech companies here in the Triangle. She said fewer workers presents a real threat to our efforts at fighting these hackers.
WRAL
Room to grow: Henderson supports the growth of local food distribution and manufacturing companies
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. As a furloughed Eastern Airlines Pilot, Mike Williams relocated to Henderson, NC, in 1976. The same year, he purchased a faltering distribution company, rebranding it as MR Williams Distributors. At first, the company was focused on supplying country stores in the area but Williams sought to scale the company and compete with larger wholesalers. This required the company to expand inventory and increase warehouse space to support the demands of new clients. "Our company started with a 25,000-square-foot low-ceiling warehouse and now we have a 250,000-square-foot facility that is very modern. And we are making room for future expansions," said Williams. "We are one of the few family businesses who have expanded and eventually worked our way up to compete with the larger wholesalers," he continued.
cbs17
Raleigh’s Western Blvd. set to reopen to drivers Wednesday following water line break
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Part of Western Boulevard in Raleigh is not expected to reopen for drivers until Wednesday, according to the latest updates from Raleigh Water. The section of Western Blvd. between Blue Ridge Road and I-440 closed last week Wednesday due to a water-main break, and crews have been working on the repair ever since.
WRAL
New lanes on the horizon for 2023
The new year will bring some new lanes for Wake County drivers on one of the busiest interchanges. The Interstate 40 widening project plans to have more sections of the project completed. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the widening project since 1998, but the state...
5 North Carolina Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed nearly 300 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
WRAL
Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
cbs17
Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
mediafeed.org
Duke University will set you back this much
Duke University is a highly-regarded four-year, private research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Here is information about the admission requirements, Duke acceptance rates, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Duke is a prestigious university...
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control Issues – Sat, 07 Jan 2023 23:54:58 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 07 Jan 2023 23:54:58 -0500: Traffic Control Issues at Address: 210-228 Tillamook Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Cars are traveling at a high rate of speed through the neighborhood and running stops signs. For more information or to add or update information, click...
Itch alert: Raleigh makes list for bed bug cities
The company ranked their treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments.
theassemblync.com
The Paradox of Power
Like a lot of people interested in politics, some retired lawmakers across the state tuned into C-SPAN last week to watch as the U.S. House strained to elect a speaker. Even after 14 attempts over four days, California Republican Kevin McCarthy didn’t have enough votes to become speaker. For...
Comments / 3