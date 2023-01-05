Read full article on original website
Netflix ‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Called Out for Viral Blackface Photo
After a viral photo of Netflix Cheer star Gabi Butler wearing blackface went viral, the competitive cheerleader and new WWE trainee posted a statement to social media that only landed her in even more hot water. The photo originally went viral after being posted by @cheerfessions1 on Twitter, an anonymous...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
North West Sings With Sia at Kardashian Christmas Party: WATCH
North West delivered a holiday treat when she joined singer Sia on stage during the Kardashian's Christmas party. During the celebration, the pair took the stage to perform Sia's seasonal classic, "Snowman" all the while they stood in a life-sized box. North's mom, Kim Kardashian, shared the series of videos...
Onlooker Who Witnessed ‘Awkward’ NYE Proposal Thought Woman Was ‘Going to Say No’: VIDEO
One woman's New Year's Eve outing turned awkward after a man proposed to his girlfriend — who did not look happy about it — in front of a party crowd. The woman shared the cringe-inducing moment on TikTok, where it went viral. It seems the marriage-minded man brought...
‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer Reunites The Old Gang Back Together: WATCH
The gang from That '70s Show is back together in the trailer for the sequel series, That '90s Show. Eric (Topher Grace), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Donna (Laura Prepon) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) reunite for their time in Point Place, Wisconsin. The series is now set in 1995...
Pop Star Zara Larsson Defends Herself After ‘Edited’ Comment Using ‘Gay Slur’ Goes Viral on TikTok
Zara Larsson, a Swedish pop star known for hits like "Lush Life" and "Never Forget You," defended herself on TikTok after an "edited" comment allegedly made by her went viral on the app. The fake comment was posted by @6aloha_senoritas9 on TikTok and was made to look like Larsson called...
Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita Are Officially Married!
Famed Twitch streamer Jenna Marbles has officially tied the knot with her longtime love Julien Solomita. The pair announced the news via a post on Instagram. The post included several candid shots of the happy couple, including them with their dogs as well as shots of them getting ready for their wedding. One picture even shows Solomita in what appears to be Marbles' veil.
Bella Thorne Says Director Thought She Was ‘Flirting’ With Him When She Was 10
During Bella Thorne's appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's High Low podcast Dec 27, the two stars discussed child stardom and growing up in Hollywood. In one clip, Thorne revealed that a director once rejected her audition because he thought she was "flirting" with him at 10 years old. "'So she's not...
K-Pop Group NewJeans New Single ‘Ditto’ Inspired by Baltimore Club Dance Music
Girl group NewJeans are this year's breakout stars in the music world and their fresh, unique twist on typical K-pop music is what has helped catapult them to rising star status. Now, with new pre-release buzz single "Ditto," which comes ahead of their next main single "OMG" on Jan. 2,...
Christmas 2022: Lizzo, Mariah Carey, the Kardashians and More Celebrities Celebrate
Tis the season to bring out the matching pajamas, frost the cookies and make sure to wrap all the presents!. While many have been getting ready for Christmas since November, our favorite celebrities are also doing the same thing. From decorating the tree as a family to having some fun in the snow, stars have done many things get into the holiday spirit. Rebel Wilson and her partner, Ramona Agruma, shared photos of their first family Christmas with their new daughter, Royce, earlier this week and even paid a visit to Santa, which Wilson posted to her Instagram stories.
WATCH: Bad Bunny Performs Impromptu Concert on Roof of Gas Station
Bad Bunny draws crowds anywhere he goes, even at the gas station. In a series of TikTok videos posted by @stephen27carioca, the iconic Puerto Rican singer was seen Dec. 27 performing on the roof of a gas station to the crowded streets below. The impromptu concert took place in Loíza,...
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Meaning Behind New Song ‘Hummingbird’
Jennifer Lopez is gearing up to release new music and now she is diving into the meaning of her upcoming song "Hummingbird." In her latest On The JLo newsletter, she said: "I wrote a song called ‘Hummingbird’ for my new album. To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love. They’re very agile — can fly forward, backward, and up and down. They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses."
Mel B’s Daughter Phoenix Recreates Some of Her Mom’s Most Ionic Spice Girls Looks
Mel B's daughter, Phoenix, is spicing up her life by transforming into her mother and recreating some of her most iconic looks. The 23-year-old took to TikTok to share several videos, where she is dressed as Scary Spice. In one of the videos, Phoenix copied her mom's look from her "Say You Will Be There" music video. In the clip, she can be seen wearing leopard-print and a black miniskirt.
JoJo Siwa Says Ex-Girlfriend Had ‘Nothing to Gain Anymore’ After Ranting About Being ‘Used’
The side of TikTok nicknamed "Leztopia" is once again in shambles after JoJo Siwa's breakup with her ex-girlfriend Avery Cyrus, a social media influencer. The two dated for a few months before allegedly calling it quits while aboard a recent cruise. Now, on Dec. 20, Siwa posted a shady video...
Graphic Designer Suggests New ‘Scream 6′ Poster Looks Awfully Similar to His Artwork
A new poster for upcoming slasher Scream VI features a subway-like map in the shape of Ghostface. It's a clever design that connects all the characters the fictional killer has murdered in the film series with each line distinguished by color. Many fans love the new design — but was...
Where Is ‘Merry Chrysler’ Meme Creator Christine Sydelko Now?
Chances are you've heard or seen someone jokingly wish everyone a "Merry Chrysler." The meme has been around for a few years now, and makes its way back every holiday season. But it originated on defunct short-form video app Vine with creator Christine Sydelko in 2015. Since then, it has...
Blackpink’s Jennie and Lisa Are Mentors for Upcoming Girl Group BABYMONSTER
A new girl group from YG Entertainment is coming this year, and Blackpink's Jennie and Lisa have served as mentors for the seven-member group. According to a YouTube video announcement, the group is set to debut in 2023. Jennie assisted the group with performance and rap expertise, while Lisa lended...
Fans Are Convinced Phoebe Bridgers Is Alluding to Paul Mescal Breakup in New Song
Fans are convinced that singer Phoebe Bridgers and her partner Paul Mescal have broken up. Rumors have been swirling that the pair recently called it quits and fans are pointing to SZA's song "Ghost In The Machine" as proof. WARNING: Lyric contains graphic language. Bridgers is featured on the song...
Todd Field is here to validate your feelings about 'Tár'
Writer-director Todd Field used 'Tár' as his opportunity to make a film about power starring Cate Blanchett as a character he's been thinking about for a decade.
Actress Julia Fox Appears to Confirm Drake Took Her on a Date
Drake has dated plenty of famous celebs in the past, and apparently, he once went on a date with actress Julia Fox. The Uncut Gems star recently appeared to confirm that Drizzy took her on a date. On Thursday (Jan. 5), a video surfaced of Julia Fox's appearance on Watch...
