PopCrush

Netflix ‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Called Out for Viral Blackface Photo

After a viral photo of Netflix Cheer star Gabi Butler wearing blackface went viral, the competitive cheerleader and new WWE trainee posted a statement to social media that only landed her in even more hot water. The photo originally went viral after being posted by @cheerfessions1 on Twitter, an anonymous...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
PopCrush

North West Sings With Sia at Kardashian Christmas Party: WATCH

North West delivered a holiday treat when she joined singer Sia on stage during the Kardashian's Christmas party. During the celebration, the pair took the stage to perform Sia's seasonal classic, "Snowman" all the while they stood in a life-sized box. North's mom, Kim Kardashian, shared the series of videos...
PopCrush

Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita Are Officially Married!

Famed Twitch streamer Jenna Marbles has officially tied the knot with her longtime love Julien Solomita. The pair announced the news via a post on Instagram. The post included several candid shots of the happy couple, including them with their dogs as well as shots of them getting ready for their wedding. One picture even shows Solomita in what appears to be Marbles' veil.
PopCrush

Christmas 2022: Lizzo, Mariah Carey, the Kardashians and More Celebrities Celebrate

Tis the season to bring out the matching pajamas, frost the cookies and make sure to wrap all the presents!. While many have been getting ready for Christmas since November, our favorite celebrities are also doing the same thing. From decorating the tree as a family to having some fun in the snow, stars have done many things get into the holiday spirit. Rebel Wilson and her partner, Ramona Agruma, shared photos of their first family Christmas with their new daughter, Royce, earlier this week and even paid a visit to Santa, which Wilson posted to her Instagram stories.
PopCrush

WATCH: Bad Bunny Performs Impromptu Concert on Roof of Gas Station

Bad Bunny draws crowds anywhere he goes, even at the gas station. In a series of TikTok videos posted by @stephen27carioca, the iconic Puerto Rican singer was seen Dec. 27 performing on the roof of a gas station to the crowded streets below. The impromptu concert took place in Loíza,...
PopCrush

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Meaning Behind New Song ‘Hummingbird’

Jennifer Lopez is gearing up to release new music and now she is diving into the meaning of her upcoming song "Hummingbird." In her latest On The JLo newsletter, she said: "I wrote a song called ‘Hummingbird’ for my new album. To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love. They’re very agile — can fly forward, backward, and up and down. They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses."
PopCrush

Mel B’s Daughter Phoenix Recreates Some of Her Mom’s Most Ionic Spice Girls Looks

Mel B's daughter, Phoenix, is spicing up her life by transforming into her mother and recreating some of her most iconic looks. The 23-year-old took to TikTok to share several videos, where she is dressed as Scary Spice. In one of the videos, Phoenix copied her mom's look from her "Say You Will Be There" music video. In the clip, she can be seen wearing leopard-print and a black miniskirt.
PopCrush

Where Is ‘Merry Chrysler’ Meme Creator Christine Sydelko Now?

Chances are you've heard or seen someone jokingly wish everyone a "Merry Chrysler." The meme has been around for a few years now, and makes its way back every holiday season. But it originated on defunct short-form video app Vine with creator Christine Sydelko in 2015. Since then, it has...
PopCrush

Actress Julia Fox Appears to Confirm Drake Took Her on a Date

Drake has dated plenty of famous celebs in the past, and apparently, he once went on a date with actress Julia Fox. The Uncut Gems star recently appeared to confirm that Drizzy took her on a date. On Thursday (Jan. 5), a video surfaced of Julia Fox's appearance on Watch...
PopCrush

PopCrush

