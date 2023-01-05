Read full article on original website
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Man in West Seattle After He Loads Blanket-Wrapped Body into SUV
Police arrested a man after he placed an apparently lifeless body, wrapped in a blanket, into the back of an SUV Sunday night in West Seattle. After SPD’s SWAT Team served a warrant at his residence – causing an extended closure of a major arterial – the possible victim was found alive at Harborview Medical Center.
q13fox.com
Police: Man arrested on warrant for robbery after 'suspicious circumstance' in West Seattle
SEATTLE - A man, who had a robbery warrant, was arrested after a "suspicious circumstance" in West Seattle on Sunday night. The incident started near Southwest Andover Street and 35th Avenue Southwest at about 4:45 p.m. Investigators said a man reported seeing his neighbor put a body wrapped in a...
Two girls, ages 11 and 13, robbed of sandwiches at gunpoint in Spanaway
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, two girls were the victims of an armed robbery in Spanaway on Saturday. At about 4:40 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 20200 block of Hidden Village Drive East in Spanaway. Two girls, ages 11...
Police searching for suspect after man stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ altercation in Lake City
SEATTLE — A man is recovering from multiple stab wounds after he was approached and attacked near Cedar Park on Saturday evening, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just after 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 13300 block of Lake City Way Northwest, where they spoke with the victim.
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell Party
The Seattle Police Department terminated rookie officer Rosa Lopez-Ojeda in December for assaulting her romantic partner at a party in front of multiple coworkers, according to a report released by the Office of Police Accountability last Friday.
KOMO News
Seattle police search for New Holly carjacker who pointed gun at man
Police are searching for a carjacking suspect who pointed a gun at a man in New Holly on Sunday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a man on the 6700 block of 28th Avenue South started his car remotely around 5:30 a.m., then went back inside his home. When he returned outside, he saw a man entering his vehicle on the driver side, police said.
The Suburban Times
K9 and WSP Aviation Capture
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Watch as deputies get assistance from a Tacoma Police K9 and WSP Aviation to track down and arrest an assault suspect. This video shows you the great teamwork, skills and professionalism displayed by our deputies and the other police officers who assisted us. Thank...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Surveillance footage released of Sheriff’s Deputy charged with retail theft
EVERETT, Wash., January 9, 2023–Jeremie Zeller, a now former Snohomish County Deputy, is facing charges of a Class B felony for organized retail theft after allegedly stealing approximately $1,000 in products from an Everett Home Depot – where he was working as a security guard via the Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
Man fatally shot in Marysville last week identified
After an early morning standoff in Granite Falls on Jan. 3, a man was arrested in connection to a homicide in Marysville, according to the Marysville Police Department. On the evening of Jan. 3, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 7200 block of 47th Avenue in Marysville. According...
q13fox.com
Seattle woman sentenced in 1997 case of dead infant in gas station bathroom
SEATTLE - A Seattle woman was sentenced Monday for giving birth to a baby in a gas station bathroom in 1997, then leaving him to die. The woman was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, but sentenced to just five years in community custody. The woman, who was 27 years old in...
KOMO News
Fentanyl ruled cause of death for Tacoma student who died days after fight last spring
TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County medical examiners concluded that a young girl who died after an on-campus altercation did not die because of the incident but because of fentanyl in her system. Lenyia Swansey-Faafit, 11, was involved in a physical dispute that occurred on the school campus, located at...
Seattle, Washington
Man Stabbed Saturday Evening near Cedar Park
Seattle Police officers responded to a stabbing in the 13300 block of Lake City Way Northeast near the Cedar Park neighborhood. Just after 04:30 p.m. Saturday, officers arrived and spoke with a male victim who reported he was walking in the area when an unknown female suspect approached him. The female suspect screamed at the male and stabbed him several times in the upper right arm and chest area. The victim reported the altercation was unprovoked.
Seattle, Washington
Barricaded Burglar Arrested in First Hill Neighborhood
Seattle Police responded to a man who was kicked out of his own apartment by an unknown male in the 800 block of Spring Street in the First Hill neighborhood. When officers arrived just after 07:30 p.m. Saturday, the male victim reported he went to retrieve a delivery and when he returned to his apartment an unknown male was inside.
Suspicious death investigation underway in Algona after man found dead in vehicle
ALGONA, Wash. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Algona on Sunday, according to the Algona Police Department. At about 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue South after receiving a report of a person...
Seattle, Washington
DUI Collision Involving Juvenile Driver Near North Admiral
Seattle Police responded to a two-vehicle collision where one of the drivers appeared to be trapped near the intersection of Southwest Hinds Street and Walnut Avenue Southwest Friday evening near the North Admiral neighborhood. At approximately 06:30 p.m., SPD officers arrived along with Seattle Fire Department personnel, who were on...
myeverettnews.com
Shell Casings, Bullet Holes, Broken Glass But No Injuries As Shots Fired In South Everett Overnight
Just after 12:30 AM Sunday morning Everett Police were called to the 1000 block of West Casino Road for reports of multiple shots fired. When they arrived Everett Police patrol officers found multiple shell casings, bullet holes and shattered glass in at least one vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mill Creek police searching for 3 involved in home invasion
MILL CREEK, Wash., January 7, 2023—On Friday, Jan 6, at 9:55 p.m., the Mill Creek Police Department (MCPD) responded to a home invasion robbery in the 4100 block of 134th Pl. SE, Mill Creek. Several units from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Lynnwood Police Department (LPD), including a K9 unit, assisted Mill Creek Officers.
Man stabbed with rusty screwdriver in the Rainier Valley
SEATTLE — A man in his 20s was stabbed in the forearm with a rusty screwdriver Thursday evening. Police were called to the 4200 block of South Chicago Street in Seattle’s Rainier Valley shortly after 5:30 p.m. and found the injured man. Seattle Fire Department medics treated the...
Ford Middle School student died of fentanyl intoxication
MIDLAND, Wash. — A Ford Middle School student who passed away in May died from fentanyl intoxication, the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. The 11-year-old student's official cause of death was ruled as anoxic encephalopathy due to acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death was not determined.
Seattle police arrest man after threatening to shoot apartment staff member
Seattle police arrested a man after he allegedly demanded money and threatened to shoot a staff member at an apartment building in Downtown Seattle on Friday. According to police, officers were called to the apartment building in the 300 block of Fourth Avenue South around 8 a.m. When they arrived, they called out the suspect and arrested him without incident.
