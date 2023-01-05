ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis Park, MN

LeRoy Edwin Elfmann

Age 72 of Buffalo, passed away January 6th. A Celebration of Life for LeRoy Elfmann will be held Thursday, January 26th from 4 to 7 PM, with military honors at 6 PM at the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
BUFFALO, MN
Irene Rozeske

Age 96 of Winsted, passed away January 5th at the Cokato Manor. Visitation will be held Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass at the church. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Irene Rozeske will be held Saturday, January 14th at 11:30 AM at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Holy Trinity Cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted. Online condolences may be made at; www.chilsonfuneralhome.com.
WINSTED, MN

