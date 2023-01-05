Age 96 of Winsted, passed away January 5th at the Cokato Manor. Visitation will be held Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass at the church. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Irene Rozeske will be held Saturday, January 14th at 11:30 AM at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Holy Trinity Cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted. Online condolences may be made at; www.chilsonfuneralhome.com.

