Administrator Todd Wolf Terminated in Special Meeting of the Sheboygan Common Council
By a vote of eight “aye’s” and two “nay’s”, the Sheboygan Common Council approved a resolution to terminate City Administrator Todd Wolf without cause. An overflow crowd filled City Hall by 5:15, and the beginning of the meeting was delayed by the absence of one alder, but eventually the process began with the usual opening and pledge of allegiance.
Allan Krueger
Allan R. Krueger, 89, of Sheboygan, died on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. He was born June 17, 1933 in Manitowoc, the son of Herbert and Elizabeth Krueger. Allan graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the Class of 1951. On June...
Silence Abounds as City Administrator Wolf’s Termination is Considered This Evening
(Editor’s Note: This story is a follow-up to that posted on Sunday, and includes remarks from Wolf’s attorney) Outside voices have perhaps been the loudest in the controversy surrounding a call for the termination of Sheboygan City Administrator Todd Wolf. The chair of the Republican Party of Sheboygan County, Russ Otten, called on supporters to “pack the Common Council chambers so that the crowd spills out into the hallway!”
Showdown Likely Over Administrator Wolf’s Proposed Termination During Special Meeting Monday
The Sheboygan Common Council will hold a special meeting at around 5:15 p.m. on Monday to consider a resolution by Alderpersons Felde and Filicky-Peneski terminating Todd Wolf as City Administrator. Accounts vary as to the particulars of whatever issue, or issues, prompted the move, but an attorney was hired by the City to investigate the matter, and following the report of those results to the city, the Third Special Common Council Meeting was set to decide Wolf’s fate.
Joan Meylink
Joan Muriel Meylink, 92, of Cedar Grove, died at St. Nicholas Hospital on Saturday morning, January 7,. 2023, surrounded by her children who loved her very much. Joan was born on September 6, 1930, in Sheboygan, the daughter of John and Elvera Henning. She. graduated from Sheboygan High School in...
Ruth Engelhardt
Ruth Ann Engelhardt, 64, of Sheboygan, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at St. Nicholas. Hospital in Sheboygan. She was born September 7, 1958 in Sheboygan to the late Donald and Joan. (Vrobely) Engelhardt. Ruth graduated from South High School with the Class of 1977; she then went on.
Robert Karste
Robert C. “Bob” Karste, 73, of Sheboygan, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 after a 3-month battle with PML. He was born July 11, 1949 in Sheboygan to the late Aubrey “Roland” and Charlotte (Dahler) Karste. Bob grew up in Park Forest, IL and graduated from Rich East High School. He then went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University. Following college, Bob moved back to Sheboygan. He worked for the Kohler Company for a few years, and then went on to work for Kieffer Sign Company for 28 years, retiring in 2014.
Carol Beck
Carol M. Beck, age 81, of Sheboygan passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023. She was born in Sheboygan on February 14, 1941, to the late Menhard and Erna (Schiebl) Sonnemann. Carol attended local schools and graduated from North High School. On June 2,. 1962, Carol married Larry Beck...
Henrietta Scholten
Henrietta R. Scholten, 91, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by her. family on Friday, January 6, 2023. She was born June 20, 1931 in Sheboygan to the late Henry. and Meta (Wolters) Marquard. On March 24, 1956 she was united in marriage to Henry Scholten at First Evangelical...
Several Departments Called To House Fire Near Falls
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WHBL) – Nearly a dozen fire departments responded to knock down a house fire near Sheboygan Falls Sunday afternoon. Lt. James Gottsacker says the Sheriff’s Department got a 911 call about the fire around 4:30. Deputies were first on the scene, and noticed a large amount of smoke coming from the home – all the pets and people were accounted for. Fire crews arrived and put out the fire – there was severe damage to the home, but no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
I-43 and Highway 23 Road Work to Watch Out For This Week
Crews will be busy making repairs to guard rails on several sections of highways in Sheboygan County this week, requiring lane closures for the safety of the crews. Guardrails will be repaired along both north and southbound lanes of I-43 between CTH “EE” and Highway 28 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. this Monday, requiring lane closures there.
Lance Weber
Lance Joseph Weber, 53, of Sheboygan, passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Aurora Sheboygan Medical Center. He was born October 5, 1969 in Dallas, TX to Joseph G. and Margaret (Montemayor) Weber. Lance graduated from Bishop Dunne High School in Dallas, TX with the Class of 1988. Lance proudly joined and served in the US Army.
